Ministers calling for higher immigration and UK food prices | Agriculture





Ministers said at the summit that immigration and food prices should be raised to address the food crisis.

Rishi Sunak will join Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) Ministers, farmers and industry leaders at the 10th meeting on Tuesday.

The Guardian understands that there is a quarrel between Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Defra over immigration.

Fruits and vegetables are rotting in the fields, and some farmers have gone out of business because there are not enough people to harvest.

Farmers and Defra ministers have lobbied the Interior Ministry to increase the number of temporary visas for agricultural workers, but a senior Defra source said Braverman ideologically opposed the move.

Defra’s sources hope that Sunak will openly acknowledge the need for more workers at Tuesday’s meeting, prompting the Interior Ministry to agree to more visas.

The talks are expected to address inflation and food security issues in the UK food and agriculture sector. While the Treasury Department has told supermarkets not to raise prices even as supplier costs rise, Defra’s ministers have pointed out that farmers and food suppliers going out of business will cause more inflation than a modest increase in food prices.

Ministers point out that UK food prices are lower than across Europe, and British consumers spend less of their income on groceries than other Europeans.

In many cases, supermarket items are sold at below production prices. However, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), food prices are rising along with inflation, with fresh food costs rising 17.8% year over year in the past week.

The National Farmers Union (NFU), BRC and Morrisons are considered among the sector representatives expected to attend the event.

The NFU will urge governments to set national food self-sufficiency targets. Leader Minette Batters would say the target should be to maintain at least the 60% that is currently estimated.

She said: The past 18 months have been a stark reminder of how fragile the country’s food security is. It is important that the summit raises the alarm about the importance of a safe domestic food supply and that the summit communicates through actions, not words.

A start would be a serious commitment by the Government to keep the UK self-sufficient in food production at 60%, with a statutory obligation to report domestic food levels and use the powers under the Agriculture Act to make supply chains more equitable.

The BRC also called for an appropriate policy on labor, with immigration tailored to the needs of growers. Andrew Opie, the organization’s head of food and sustainability, said:

Guy Singh-Watson, a farmer and founder of the Riverford Organic vegetable company, said he agreed that food prices should rise. Most people spend four times as much on rent as they do on food. Food cannot be produced at current price levels and it cannot be cheaper for farmers to go out of business.

We have a government that is fully ideologically aligned to the market providing solutions to everything. Unless it’s a real electoral issue, they’ll leave it to the supermarkets that continue to harass growers, and there won’t be much left of the horticultural or egg industries.

He added that without more visas for food pickers over the next few years, there is a risk of supply chain failure.

Singh-Watson said the reality of the situation for many people who work in our food picking fields is quite disgusting. I really hate the dependence on foreign workers who are unavoidably treated unfairly. But to really harvest fruit and vegetables for years to come, we need more people coming from abroad to save the industries we’ve left behind.

A government spokesman said: “The Home Secretary has made it clear that overall migration must be reduced.” At the same time, seasonal work is an integral part of the British rural economy.

No other sector of the UK economy has the level of access to seasonal labor enjoyed in the food supply chain. We continue to support farmers through our Seasonal Worker visa route, which has now provided 45,000 visas and will secure an additional 10,000 places.

