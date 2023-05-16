China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison for espionage





China on Monday sentenced a 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison for espionage, in a case that reflects the deterioration in relations between Beijing and Washington in recent years.

Details of the charges against John Shing-Wan Leung, who holds permanent residency in Hong Kong, have not been made public.

Leung was arrested on April 15, 2021 by the local office of China’s counterintelligence agency in the southeastern city of Suzhou, according to a press release issued by the city’s intermediate court on his social media site. His detention came as China closed its borders and imposed strict restrictions on domestic travel and social controls to combat the spread of Covid-19.

These investigations and trials take place behind closed doors, and little information is released other than vague accusations of infiltration, gathering secrets and threatening state security.

Relations between Washington and Beijing are at their lowest in decades amid disputes over trade, technology, human rights and China’s increasingly aggressive approach to its territorial claims involving the self-government of Taiwan and the South China Sea. High-level government visits have been suspended and US companies are delaying major investments amid mixed messages from Beijing.

The sentencing comes as President Joe Biden travels to Hiroshima, Japan, for the summit of the Group of Seven major industrial nations, followed by a visit to Papua New Guinea, a Pacific island nation in a region where the China sought to increase its economic, military and diplomatic influence.

After Beijing’s gains in the region, the United States and its Asia-Pacific partners have boosted their regional presence, offering investment and financial support rivaling that provided by China.

Now the world’s second largest economy, China is expanding its footprint in ports, railways and other infrastructure from Europe to Southeast Asia and beyond.

Although the Suzhou court provided no indication of a connection to China-US relations as a whole, the espionage charges are highly selective and supporting evidence is not published. This is common practice in most countries, who want to secure their personal connections, networks and access to information.

However, China’s authoritarian political system and the ruling communist parties’ absolute control over legal matters, civil society and freedom of information preclude requests for further information, as well as legal challenges.

The US Embassy had no immediate comment on Leungs’ detention. The government of Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese control in 1997, also had no word on the matter.

When returned to China, Hong Kong was promised to retain its financial, social and political freedoms, but Beijing has essentially scuttled that commitment since cracking down on pro-democracy protesters and imposing sweeping legislation. on national security in 2020.

Chinese national security agencies have also raided the offices of foreign business advisory firms in Beijing and other cities in an ongoing crackdown on foreign companies that provide sensitive economic data.

Foreign companies operating in China are coming under increasing pressure as Xi Jinping’s government tightens control of the economy. This contrasts sharply with efforts to attract foreign investors after draconian restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted earlier this year.

Long pretrial detentions are not unusual in China, and prosecutors have broad powers to detain people accused in national security cases, regardless of their citizenship status.

Two Chinese Australians, Cheng Lei, who previously worked for China’s state broadcaster, and writer Yang Jun, have been detained since 2020 and 2019 respectively without word on their sentencing.

Government suspicion is particularly focused on foreign citizens born in China and people from Taiwan and Hong Kong, especially if they have political contacts or work in academia or publishing.

Under Xi, the party has launched several campaigns against what it calls foreign efforts to sabotage his regime, without showing evidence. Universities have been ordered to censor discussions of human rights, modern Chinese history and ideas that might raise questions about the Communist Party’s total control.

The Xi government has also taken a hard line on foreign relations, most recently ordering a Canadian diplomat out in retaliation for Ottawa’s expulsion of a Chinese embassy worker accused of threatening a member. of the Canadian Parliament and his family members living in Hong Kong.

This fits with Xi’s divisive global stance which has seen China side with Russia in accusing the West of provoking Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and seeking to overthrow the US-led liberal domination of world affairs. UNITED STATES.

