BBC’s Panorama exposes private medical clinics diagnosing ADHD in the UK without due process. However, the answer to this question is not to question the sincerity of those asking for support. Those who demand, wait and pay are suffering. Suggesting that they are making it up is a play on all the stigma and stereotypes that have plagued people with hidden disabilities for decades. We must be vigilant against overinterpreting anecdotal examples in our programs.

There is a big difference between journalists playing a part and thousands of people seeking help. People who took an online assessment after presenting for testing and believe the drug helped them should not doubt themselves or their experience. Those still struggling should continue to seek intervention and further evaluation.

Dr. Monique Botha, a neurodiversity researcher, said: People find what they need. That’s why many people who get an appointment end up being diagnosed. It’s only scandalous when people think they can’t know for sure.

Although diagnosis is rising, ADHD is not overdiagnosed.

ADHD diagnoses have surged in the UK in recent years and ADHD medication prescriptions have roughly doubled since 2016. However, the number of prescriptions still falls far short of the 3-7% of the population estimated to have ADHD. Women are the fastest growing group because they were systematically excluded by gender criteria until about 10 years ago. What we don’t need now is a widespread fever that makes women doubt themselves and distrust doctors.

The NHS has capacity issues. This is evident in most medical fields, but because public knowledge of ADHD, autism, and neurodiversity is more general, the numbers coming forward for diagnosis and treatment are exceeding the capabilities of fully trained raters. All evidence still points to systemic underdiagnosis and the diagnosis becoming a privilege for those with persistence and advocacy to obtain medical treatment through the NHS or resources to go private. From private clinics exposed to programs to using online assessments, shortcuts abound. The market is ripe for finding an inexpensive way to obtain this label.

Are shortcuts safe?

no. Shortcut diagnostics are not safe at all and, as Panorama very rightly points out, this is a national scandal in the UK.

To fix this situation, we need to train more diagnosticians, not just find shortcuts. Registered nurses, psychologists, and GPs can all serve enhanced roles while providing the critical analysis and differentiation needed to mark people with more complex needs. The NHS fails to meet its diagnostic mandate for ADHD and autism, and does not even consider dyslexia and executive disorders, leaving people struggling with dangerous self-medication, depression and anxiety as a result.

Diagnosis is life changing and identity shaping. This is a very vulnerable time. We cannot allow people to feel unsupported and exposed. More investment in research is needed to understand the underlying mechanisms and clarify supporting intervention pathways before considering shortcuts.

How should I diagnose it?

Difficulties with ADHD symptoms, such as difficulty concentrating, working memory problems, sleep disturbances, emotional dysregulation, and an excessive need to move, are not the only reasons ADHD may occur. Other complex syndromes such as post-traumatic stress disorder, thyroid dysfunction, Long Covid, and mast cell activation may co-occur or be sole contributors to the same behavioral patterns. These symptoms must cause exclusion to make a diagnosis, otherwise professional response is still required. People won’t pay to see a psychiatrist if they’re perfectly fine with it. If not ADHD, what is it and how can I help?

ADHD diagnosis relies on a detailed background assessment to determine whether an individual has had symptoms throughout their lifetime, as would be expected from a neurodevelopmental state, rather than changes acquired through illness, injury, or trauma. Detailed background assessments and interviews are no shortcut, and at the same time require the time and in-depth listening/observation of a skilled expert evaluating alternative possibilities.

The NICE guidelines confirm this approach and define that the person making the diagnosis should be an appropriately trained and regulated healthcare professional, including medical staff, nurses, and psychologists. This rigor is clearly missing from the example given by Panorama and needs to be taken into account. But let’s apply some nuances. Any health condition can be misdiagnosed as a shortcut, and often occurs in the context of an underfunded public health infrastructure.

Should I rule out online assessments?

no. Professor James Brown from Psychiatry-UK cited two peer-reviewed research papers that explored online ADHD assessment systematically rather than a few anecdotal examples.

ADHD assessments can be administered remotely and are often held to a high standard.

As a profession and as a society, we must recognize the incredible potential of these platforms to deliver high-quality, evidence-based care if designed and implemented well.

The point is, if an experienced professional puts the time and effort into the process, it can be effective online or in person. It’s not the forum that matters, it’s time and rigor. Evidence also suggests that many neurodifference people find it easier to build relationships online and prefer this method of interaction.

Jon Chanter, CEO of Psychiatry-UK, reports: Among the medical specialties, psychiatry is the only one that is ideally suited to be conducted online. It is greatly appreciated by our customers.

His colleague, Dr. Richard Mellor, agrees: As I started working online, what struck me was how much easier it seemed to develop a therapeutic relationship when the patient felt more in control of the situation.

In contrast, questionnaire-based online screening has been used for many years for classification and may still have a place in the evaluation pathway, but should not be used in place of diagnosis. Online questionnaires must meet basic psychometric criteria and be very clear so that people can immediately seek further assistance if needed.

The true scale of the scandal

Completely withdrawing access to diagnosis is a dangerous precedent and requires careful consideration by us as a society when it comes to preventive rather than crisis-driven healthcare. This is happening nationwide and people have no choice but to look to private alternatives or self-medication.

Neurodivergence leads to higher levels of incarceration, lower employment levels and worse health outcomes if not treated or supported. Diagnostic criteria may need to be upgraded, but ignoring people until they are in serious pain is a political decision, not a medical or psychological one.

When neurodivergent people have the necessary coordination and flexibility, they often succeed in school and at work. If we want our fellow citizens to have equal opportunities and live up to their potential, we must work harder to protect services, prioritize early assessment, and communicate effective support.

An ADHD diagnosis leads to simple, cost-effective treatment that can make a difference for hundreds of thousands of people who are more exposed to societal health risks. Blocking people from treatment isn’t safe or effective. The scandal is not a misdiagnosis, but a lack of funding, last-minute services that do not accommodate strategic planning and preparation for the needs of the population. Dr. Shevonne Matheiken added the following comments.

“In my personal opinion, better use of media resources would call attention to the dire state of the current NHS waiting list for adult ADHD assessments and to address the discriminatory access to specialists, under-diagnosis and misdiagnosis (especially this one of the many outdated Rather than risk hindering the continued efforts of live experience advocates and ND-led organizations to change harmful narratives, we will complement the voices of neurodivergent adults.”

No short cuts. But the same goes for unbelievers in trouble.

