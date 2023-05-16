UK CMA Issues Official Response to EU’s Verdict Against Activision Blizzard





Image: Figma Overwatch (Reaper)

Today’s announcement that the European Commission has approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard went unnoticed by the UK’s CMA, which had blocked the takeover on its own just weeks ago.

In an official statement on social media, the CMA said it acknowledges and respects the European Commission’s verdict but still sticks to its original decision. Here is the full statement from the regulator.

“The UK, US and European competition authorities unanimously agreed that this merger would harm competition in cloud gaming. The CMA sees cloud gaming as a free and competitive market to drive innovation and choice in this rapidly evolving sector. concluded that it should be continued.

Under Microsoft’s proposal, which was accepted by the European Commission today, Microsoft could set the terms for this market over the next 10 years. They will replace a free, open, and competitive market with a market that is subject to continued regulation of the games Microsoft sells, the platforms on which it is sold, and the terms and conditions of sale. That’s one reason why the CMA’s independent panel group rejected Microsoft’s offer and thwarted the deal.

We acknowledge and respect that the European Commission is entitled to a different view, but the CMA stands by its decision.”

Although the CMA noted in a statement that cloud gaming has recently been a concern of several regulators, the European Commission has accepted Microsoft’s remedy for the current situation and Microsoft is obliged to “automatically license popular Activision Blizzard games to competing cloud gaming services.” I have it set. result.

Microsoft has already announced its intention to appeal the UK CMA’s decision, but the process could take months depending on circumstances and there is no guarantee that it will be successful. That said, the finish line is at least partially visible, but there is no guarantee that it will be crossed anytime soon.

What do you think of this statement?

