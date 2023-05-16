Yellen says US could run out of money by June





U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal speak to the press after holding a bilateral meeting at the U.S. Treasury Department building in Washington, DC, U.S. April 13, 2023.

Ken Cedeno | Reuters

WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed to Congress on Monday that the United States could default on its debt as early as June 1.

“With additional information now available, I am writing to note that we continue to believe that the Treasury will likely no longer be able to meet all of the government’s obligations if Congress has not acted to increase or suspend the limit on the debt by early June, and potentially as early as June 1 as well,” she wrote.

The advice came as White House and congressional leaders prepared to meet on Tuesday to continue negotiations on possible spending cuts in return for the House passing a debt ceiling hike. The Democratic-majority Senate should back whatever the White House negotiates with the GOP-controlled House.

In recent days, conflicting reports have emerged about whether negotiators are making progress.

Last weekend, President Joe Biden expressed optimism that a deal could be reached with Republicans to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in time to avoid the economic fallout from a possible default on the debt. US debt.

“I really think there’s a desire on their part, as well as ours, to come to an agreement, and I think we’ll be able to do that,” Biden told reporters Sunday in Delaware. He added: “I remain optimistic because I am a congenital optimist.”

But that optimism has not been matched on the other side of the table.

“I still think we’re far apart,” McCarthy told NBC News outside the Capitol on Monday. “It doesn’t look to me like they want a deal yet.”

As she has done in previous letters to Congress, the Treasury Secretary underscored the urgency of the situation.

“Waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers and negatively impact the credit rating of United States,” Yellen wrote.

“In fact, we have already seen Treasury borrowing costs rise significantly for securities maturing in early June,” she wrote.

Tuesday’s meeting between Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, DN.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., and the Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., was originally scheduled for Friday, but postponed to Tuesday to give aides more time to speak.

The new letter also came just days after guidance from the Congressional Budget Office that tax revenue and emergency measures after June 15 “will likely allow the government to continue financing operations until at least the end of July”.

“If the debt ceiling remains unchanged, there is a significant risk that at some point in the first two weeks of June the government will no longer be able to pay all of its obligations,” the CBO report said.

