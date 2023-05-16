



Ministers unveiled a list of 600 EU laws the government plans to scrap by the end of this year in a Brussels bonfire that infuriated Conservative hard-line Brexitists.

In a major setback for the retained EU legislative bill, the government reduced the number of environmental laws that automatically expire on December 31 from 1,700 to 341.

The list includes rules governing habitat regulations dating back to 1996, and environmentally sensitive areas, including salt marshes and riverbanks, and places in the Broads, Pennine Dales, Somerset Levels and Moors, South Downs and West Penwith. It deals with related commands.

In an explanatory note, the government says these rules either no longer work or are no longer relevant to the UK. Lord Kerr, the former diplomat behind the Article 50 rule that allowed Brexit, believes nearly 600 laws have been repealed from the government-published list, but parliamentary scrutiny was important. It is currently at the reporting stage in the Senate.

Much of the repealed legislation relates to fisheries, including agreements for sustainable fisheries partnerships with countries as wide as the Gambia to the Seychelles. Other laws relate to fish populations in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In addition, a wide range of laws related to biocidal products such as disinfectants, wood preservatives and insect repellents are being repealed. Among the chemicals listed are acrolein, indoxacarb, and creosote.

The legislation that gave access to the valuable EU-wide crime database known as Ecris has also been officially dismantled. Ecris holds conviction information for third country nationals and stateless persons. However, by leaving the EU, the UK has automatically lost access to Ecris and will see the repeal as a formality.

In a further government defeat on Monday night, colleagues voted 142 to 132 to support a clause that would ensure ministerial powers to revoke, replace or update EU laws, which were upheld, would not compromise current environmental protection or food safety standards.

The government has narrowly thwarted the move to add procedural protections for workers’ rights in a majority.

The bill reopened the old Brexit division, blamed for selling out Rishi Sunak likes Bill Cash and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Rees-Mogg branded the decision to reduce the list of laws from 5,000 to 600 as pathetically ambitious.

Rishi Sunak has made specific promises to scrap thousands of EU laws, North East Somerset’s Tory MP said Monday at the National Conservative Congress. He broke that promise. This is very unfortunate, since one of his virtues is his reliability, and surrender to the stain risks exposing the government to ridicule.

But legal experts and opponents have called the bill reckless and irresponsible in that it ignores the interpretive effects of EU law and gives ministers unprecedented powers to decide what laws should be passed without full parliamentary inquiry.

On Monday, colleagues, including more than a dozen Conservatives, voted to amend the bill to include a requirement that any law passing through the shredder must be debated and voted on in a joint committee of both houses.

Activists will go through the new list line by line to find loopholes with the environment and labor unions that have condemned the practice.

According to the government list, other rules that need to be cut include:

Member of the European Council Conference on an Integrated Safety, Security and Service Approach in Football Matches and Other Sporting Events.

A control program designed to ensure compliance with maximum pesticide residue levels and to assess consumer exposure to pesticide residues in and on foods of plant and animal origin.

Guidance regarding actions credit and financial institutions should take to mitigate the risks of money laundering and terrorism financing in certain third countries.

Regulations related to sectors and sub-sectors considered to be at risk of significant carbon leakage.

From 2009, rules related to rural management planning and flood risk regulation have been superseded by UK law or overlap with existing national legislation, the Government said in an explanatory memo.

Tax agreements with the Channel Islands and Caribbean countries, including the Virgin Islands and Aruba.

Of the 714 transportation laws that appeared on the government’s original dashboard, only 10 percent will be cut, including an interim bill for truck driver hours.

The government will probably be asked why it removed some asylum procedures that it says are inoperable.

