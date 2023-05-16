Debt ceiling: Yellen reiterates US could run out of cash by June 1





Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen reiterated on Monday that the United States could run out of money to pay its bills by June 1 if Congress does not raise or suspend the debt ceiling, adding to the pressure on President Biden and congressional leaders as they race to reach a deal to avoid a default.

The screening comes a day before Mr Biden is due to meet President Kevin McCarthy and other top lawmakers at the White House after a weekend of staff-level negotiations. The Treasury Department had previously warned that the so-called X date could come as soon as June 1, when the federal government could face the possibility of defaulting on its debt.

In a letter to lawmakers, Yellen warned that the actual date the federal government could run out of cash could be days or weeks later than those estimates. She urged Congress to act quickly to avoid a default.

We have learned from past debt limit stalemates that waiting until the last minute to suspend or increase the debt limit can seriously damage business and consumer confidence, increase short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers and negatively impact the credit rating of the United States. , said Ms. Yellen.

The Treasury Department used accounting maneuvers known as extraordinary measures to keep paying the nation’s bills without exceeding the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, which was officially hit on Jan. 19.

Ms Yellen did not outline any additional steps she plans to take to save money. Budget experts have predicted that if the government can find enough resources to pay its bills until mid-June, an influx of quarterly tax receipts could provide additional breathing room until the end of the summer.

Ms Yellens’ letter is the latest warning about the government’s precarious financial situation. On Friday, the Congressional Budget Office said there was a significant risk that the federal government would run out of cash in the first two weeks of June, in which case the United States would not be able to pay all their invoices on time. a matter of weeks.

The nonpartisan budget office predicted that a default would lead to trouble in credit markets, disruption in economic activity and rapid increases in borrowing rates for the Treasury.

Whether the two parties can reach an agreement in time to avoid a default remains an open question. Mr Biden expressed optimism on Sunday that a deal could be reached, but on Monday Mr McCarthy said the two sides were still far apart.

Hurry up. Mr Biden is expected to leave for Japan on Wednesday to attend the Group of 7 leaders summit and House lawmakers are expected to adjourn before Memorial Day weekend.

