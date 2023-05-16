American teenager kills 3 people in New Mexico before being shot by police | Gun Violence News





No motive was apparent as to why the 18-year-old gunman shot dead three people before being killed by police.

An 18-year-old gunman killed three people before police shot him dead outside a church in the state of New Mexico.

Several people, including two police officers, were also injured by the armed teenager who engaged in a shooting Monday in a residential area of ​​Farmington, New Mexico, about 290 km (180 miles) northwest of ‘Albuquerque,’ police said.

Farmington Deputy Police Chief Baric Crum told a news conference that a total of nine people, not including the suspect, were victims of the shooting, but it was unclear if this tally included the three people killed.

Officers responding to multiple shooting calls discovered a chaotic scene where a man was shooting at people on a residential street, Crum said.

The shooter, identified only as an 18-year-old, allegedly acted alone, police said. No information was provided about the three people killed and no motive was apparent.

We are still trying to determine why he was in this neighborhood, Crum told reporters.

Part of the incident was captured in video footage posted to social media platform TikTok and confirmed to be authentic by Farmington Police spokesperson Shanice Gonzales. It shows a man dressed in black pacing up and down an alley outside the First Church of Christ Scientist, carrying what appears to be a handgun before later being seen shot dead by police outside the building.

The man who was apparently recording the video is heard describing the scene to someone else and referring to the suspect walking in circles next to the church.

The two injured officers, one from the Farmington Police Department and the other from the New Mexico State Police, were listed in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center, police said.

Farmington, a commercial hub for oil and gas drilling and a shopping destination for the neighboring Navajo Nation and small towns in the so-called Four Corners area where the states of New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and Utah meet, has seen at least two other high-profile incidents of deadly gun violence in recent years.

Last month, Farmington police killed an armed owner in his home, then exchanged gunfire with his wife, after officers showed up at the wrong address in response to a domestic violence call. Farmington was also the scene of a fatal high school shooting in December 2017 in which a gunman killed two students before killing himself.

Monday’s shooting is one of the last of at least 225 mass shootings recorded in the United States this year, according to the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive.

The group defines a mass shooting as any shooting in which four or more people are injured or killed, not including the attacker.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/16/us-teen-kills-3-in-new-mexico-before-shot-dead-by-police The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

