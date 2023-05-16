How the US Navy plans to launch frigates like hotcakes





The US Navy wants to accelerate the number of new Constellation-class frigates to four per year. This accelerated purchase would add 40 ships to the fleet in just one decade. Navy to develop the fleet.

The US Navy wants its new class of guided missile frigates now, and it wants a lot.

Last month, the service announced plans to open a second shipyard and add four new Constellation-class frigates per year, a pace not seen since the Cold War. The plan could finally increase the size of the navy’s combat fleet, a number the Chinese navy has already left in the dust.

Four per year

Constellations various combat systems, including a 57 millimeter autocannon, vertical launch missile silos, anti-ship missiles, machine guns, and aviation and defense systems.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that he wants to move from two ships a year at one shipyard to production at two shipyards, according to USNI. News; it is inferred that the Navy wants four frigates a year, in addition to its other annual purchases of warships.

The Navy has already committed to just 20 Constellation-class frigates. The desire to add a second shipyard strongly indicates that the Navy wants more than the original number. Two shipyards building two ships a year would produce 40 frigates over ten years, and the actual number of ships the Navy would want would likely be around 50.

Between 1975 and 2004, the United States Navy built 71 Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates. These versatile and useful ships served both in carrier battle groups and alone, showing the flag in relatively peaceful parts of the world, interdicting the flow of drugs into the United States, and performing other low-risk missions. which did not require the firepower of a destroyer. In peacetime, the ships would have escorted convoys from the United States to Europe through a gauntlet of Soviet submarines.

Constellation to the rescue

The Perry-class frigate USS Vanderbilt docks in Ho Chi Minh City in 2003, the first US warship to do so since the end of the Vietnam War. Having small warships like frigates allows an important visit like this to remain low-key, attracting less attention than an aircraft carrier or even a destroyer.

The Navy retired the Perry class in the 2000s and 2010s first to downsize, then with the anticipation that new frigate-sized littoral combat ships would replace them. But the littoral combat ship experiment proved a failure, with maintenance problems, high operating costs and a lack of equipment to make them useful. The Navy is retiring half of the LCS ships, the Freedom class, after just a few years in service, while the Independence class is under intense scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the US Navy is struggling to expand its fleet. The service set a target of 355 ships under the Trump administration, but after four years of inaction it has lowered the number and is now targeting between 321,372 ships. In addition to problems with the littoral combat ship, the service reduced the number of Zumwalt-class destroyers from 32 to 3 and failed to design and fund a new class of cruiser. The service coasted on the large number of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers; but the first Burkes are approaching retirement age, and the Navy says the Ticonderogas, the largest and most powerful ships in the fleet, are too old and exhausted to continue in service. As a result, the Navy was stuck in a cycle of five steps forward, four steps back.

The Chinese threat

No other warship is more emblematic of the rise of the Chinese navy than Shandong, China’s second largest aircraft carrier. Shandong also illustrates how the People’s Liberation Army Navy is not only growing in number, but also growing in size in ship size.

The Chinese Navy, on the other hand, had no such problems. The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has evolved from a coastal green water force to a comprehensive blue water navy capable of covering thousands of miles. In 2021, the Pentagon said the PLAN consisted of 355 warships, a number that would increase to 400 by 2025. While US warships enjoy a distinct qualitative advantage, China is catching up.

The Chinese navy is not only larger than its American counterpart, but it has the advantage of being focused on the Western Pacific. The US Navy, meanwhile, faces a number of potential adversaries, including China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. This means dividing its attention and resources between the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean/Persian Gulf. If several crises demand the Navy’s attention, it could face a demand for more ships than it actually has.

Takeaway meals

The Constellation class of frigates are extremely important to the future of the US Navy and sea power. If the effort to expand the fleet stalls, it could send the wrong signal to the rest of the world, especially China. War with a foreign power is not guaranteed and would be even less likely if potential enemies looked at the balance of power and concluded that the United States would be a difficult enemy to defeat. A strong fleet is not only important in times of war, it is also important in times of peace.

Kyle Mizokami is a defense and security writer and has been with Popular Mechanics since 2015. If it’s about explosions or projectiles, he’s generally supportive. Articles by Kyles have appeared in The Daily Beast, US Naval Institute News, The Diplomat, Foreign Policy, Combat Aircraft Monthly, VICE News and others. He lives in San Francisco.

