



The UK government has regained control of thousands of county houses valued at $8 billion after a court ruled that a previous privatization that hurt private equity investor Guy Hands was a bad deal for the government.

The London High Court ruled on Monday that the Ministry of Defense (MoD) has the right to buy back the remaining 38,000 homes it bought in 1996 for 1.7 billion by Annington, a group of companies ultimately controlled by Hands.

Annington said she plans to appeal the decision immediately.

Members of the Congressional Public Accounts Committee described the sale as a disaster for taxpayers because it did not include a provision to allocate to them future price increases for properties. In 2018, lawmakers said the government missed out on 4.2 billion as 57,400 homes went up in value.

However, the MoD remained as lessee and paid the rent to Annington. Government lawyers advised that ministers had suffrage rights to buy freeholds of leased properties. Annington argued that the government should not have that right and that the state was improperly exercising that power.

Judge Holgate found there was no way to say that the government’s motive to recover property was improper, as the secretary of defense was entitled to legitimately use the bargaining power he had. He wrote: [service family accommodation] property and public wallet.

A spokesperson for Annington said: We were surprised and disappointed with the results. That risks setting a dangerous precedent for UK businesses and international investors, and if held, means the government may disregard long-term contracts if it believes it is in its interest to do so. We believe this is a matter of public importance and will appeal this decision.

If the appeal fails, winning the test case would give the government back control of the entire property. Once suffrage is in place, the government pays the house price determined by the courts.

A MoD spokesperson said: We welcome the High Court’s decision that the MoD successfully acted legally to establish suffrage.

No decision has been made on further suffrage, but we will consider the High Court’s decision and its potential impact to ensure better monetary value for taxpayers.

In 2021, government officials advised ministers to move quickly to get the property back, according to the ruling. Because the MoD waited for Guy Hands to decide on a very substantial profit, and then left, and then the MoD decided to exercise its rights on it. The new owner will have a very bad reputation with the MoD.

Natasha Rees, senior partner at Forsters, a law firm representing the government, said: The MoD will now consider whether suffrage can achieve better monetary value for taxpayers. The case involved complex aspects of the suffrage law, some of which had never before been decided.

