Biden and House Republicans brace for critical US debt ceiling talks





WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy prepared for critical debt ceiling talks on Monday, with just over two weeks to go until the American government is running out of money to pay its bills.

Democratic and Republican staff were scrambling to find common ground on spending levels and energy regulations ahead of a meeting at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Tuesday between Biden, McCarthy and the three other top congressional leaders .

The White House has not ruled out annual spending caps that Republicans say must accompany any increase in the $31.4 trillion national debt limit.

Republicans, who control the House, have said they will not vote to raise the debt ceiling unless Democrats agree to deep spending cuts. Failure to raise the limit — a measure needed to cover the costs of spending and tax cuts previously approved by Congress — could trigger a default that would trigger a sharp economic downturn.

But McCarthy said he had seen few signs of progress ahead of the meeting with McCarthy, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Mitch McConnell and House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, which comes the day before. of Biden leaving for Washington to attend a band. of the Seven Nations united in Japan.

“They’re not doing well at all. I don’t see any progress, and I’m really worried about the timeline where we are,” McCarthy said, speaking to reporters, of the talks. “We have big problems to solve, and you have to go through the House and the Senate, and there is certainly not enough progress to see that.”

Asked if Biden should leave for Japan without a debt ceiling deal, McCarthy told reporters, “Look, I think an American president should be focused on America’s solutions. And I think it shows your values ​​and priorities.”

Biden made no public comment on the status of the negotiations on Monday, after telling reporters on Sunday that he believed the two sides wanted to reach a deal. “I think we can do it,” he said.

Biden’s trip will leave the two sides little time to reach a deal before the United States runs out of money to pay its bills, which Treasury officials say could come as early as June 1.

Economists say a first-ever U.S. default would plunge the country into recession and inject chaos into global financial markets, and the standoff has begun to worry investors and consumers alike.

[1/2]U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters outside the West Wing after debt limit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the House Blanche in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

BUDGET TALKS

Biden has insisted that Congress must increase the nation’s borrowing capacity without conditions, but the White House has said it is also open to discussing budget issues with House Republicans.

“We expect Congress to do the needful even as we continue to have side budget discussions,” Lael Brainard, head of the White House National Economic Council, told CBS on Sunday.

Republicans are facing pressure from former President Donald Trump, who has said they should allow the country to default unless all of their demands are met.

“Better now than later,” he wrote on social media. Three times during Trump’s presidency, lawmakers have raised the debt ceiling, a move Congress must regularly make to cover the costs of spending and tax cuts it has previously approved.

House Republicans passed legislation in April that combines a $1.5 trillion debt ceiling hike with $4.8 trillion in spending cuts, largely achieved by cutting annual discretionary spending by 8% l next year and capping growth in the years to come.

Democrats say they will not accept other elements of this legislation, such as the repeal of Biden’s student loan forgiveness effort and increased work requirements for some benefit programs.

But they did not rule out spending caps.

Republican Representative Don Bacon, a prominent centrist, told reporters on Friday that a deal could potentially require annual increases of 2%, instead of the 1% specified by the Republican bill.

The White House and Republicans could agree to relax licensing requirements for pipelines and other energy infrastructure — though that would take time to be written into legislation, said Brian Riedl, a fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute.

The longer the two sides take to reach an agreement, the smaller it is likely to be, he said. “The playing field is going to shrink because you run out of time for broader policies,” he said.

Reporting by David Morgan and Jeff Mason; written by Andy Sullivan

Jeff Mason

Thomson Reuters

Jeff Mason is a White House correspondent for Reuters. He has covered the presidencies of Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden and the presidential campaigns of Biden, Trump, Obama, Hillary Clinton and John McCain. He served as president of the White House Correspondents Association in 2016-17, leading the press corps in the defense of press freedom during the early Trump administration. His work and that of the WHCA has been recognized with Deutsche Welle’s “Freedom of Expression Award”. Jeff has posed pointed questions to leaders at home and abroad, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Kim Jong Un. Breaking News” from the Association for Business Journalists. Jeff began his career in Frankfurt, Germany, as a business journalist before being posted to Brussels, Belgium, where he covered the European Union. Jeff appears regularly at television and radio and teaches political journalism at Georgetown University.He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a former Fulbright Scholar.

Andy Sullivan

Thomson Reuters

Andy covers politics and politics in Washington. His work has been cited in Supreme Court briefs, political attack ads, and at least one Saturday Night Live skit.

