UK payroll numbers fall as unemployment rises to 3.9% | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





The number of workers paid by British employers fell for the first time in two years last month, amid signs that the economic downturn is starting to affect the UK labor market.

New figures from the National Statistical Office showed that there was a decline of 136,000 employees between March and April, the first decline since February 2021.

ONS said the data is tentative, but the payroll figures provide the most timely guidance on the state of the job market and will be taken as evidence that labor demand is cooling. Despite the fall in April, salaries are more than 800,000 more than in February 2020, a month before the UK went into its first Covid-19 lockdown.

Official figures show that employment and unemployment rates increased in the first three months of 2023. As the cost of living crisis took a toll on household budgets, there was a record flow of people from inactivity to work. The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose from 3.8% to 3.9%.

In the three months ending April, job vacancies fell by 55,000, to just over one million, the 10th consecutive quarter of decline. The number of people inactive due to long-term illness set a new record at 2.55 million.

“Both employment and unemployment rose again in the first three months of 2023, led by men in particular,” said ONS Director of Economics and Statistics Darren Morgan. This means that although the number of people who do not work due to long-term illness has increased again, setting a new record, the number of people who are neither working nor looking for work continues to decrease.

ONS said the situation of public and private sector workers is worsening because prices are rising faster than wages, despite the highest wage increase in the public sector in 20 years. The average regular wage increase rate in the private sector was 7.0% and 5.6% in the public sector during January-March, but the cost of living increased by 10.1% in the January-March period.

Meanwhile, the number of days lost due to strikes increased from 332,000 in February to 556,000 in March, with 80% of total strikes resulting from actions in the health and education sectors.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said:

Chris Thomas, Chair of the Health and Prosperity Committee at the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank, said: This is a damning indictment of the government’s record on our health. Long-term illness is devastatingly undermining our economy and interfering with people’s ability to live long, happy and prosperous lives.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt said it was encouraging that the unemployment rate remained low at 3.9% despite rising 0.1 points in the three months to March.

