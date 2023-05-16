Retail sales rise 0.4% vs. 0.7% expected





Share:

Data released by the US Census Bureau showed on Tuesday that US retail sales rose 0.4% in April to $686.1 billion. This reading follows the 0.7% decline (revised from -0.6%) recorded in March and is below market expectations for a 0.7% increase.

Over the same period, non-auto retail sales rose 0.4% as expected.

“Total sales for the February 2023 to April 2023 period increased 3.1% compared to the same period a year ago,” the US Census Bureau further noted in its press release. “Retail sales increased 0.4% from March 2023 and 0.5% from a year ago.”

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index rose slightly with the initial reaction and turned positive on the day near 102.50. In the meantime, the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury bonds is holding around 3.5% while US stock index futures are losing between 0.2% and 0.3%, indicating an open. negative on Wall Street.

U.S. retail sales (monthly)

Retail sales published by the US Census Bureau measures the total revenue of retail stores. The monthly percentage changes reflect the rate of change in these sales. Changes in retail sales are widely tracked as an indicator of consumer spending. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish). Learn more.

Next publication: Thu 15 June 2023 12:30 Frequency: Monthly Source: US Census Bureau

Why is this important for traders?

Retail sales data released by the US Census Bureau is a leading indicator that provides important information on consumer spending, which has a significant impact on GDP. While strong selling numbers are likely to boost the USD, external factors, such as weather conditions, could skew the data and paint a misleading picture. In addition to headline data, changes in the retail sales control group could trigger a market reaction as it is used to prepare personal consumption expenditure estimates for most goods.

US retail sales are expected to rebound 0.7% after dipping slightly in March. Robust spending on cars and fuel likely to boost US retail sales, the US dollar in turn. The meeting between US President Biden and congressional leaders on the debt ceiling will be closely watched.

United States (US) retail sales data will be released by the US Census Bureau on Tuesday. The overall figure is expected to rise 0.7% in April after registering the second consecutive monthly decline in March.

The US Dollar (USD) has seen a sustained rally after last week’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for April. The U.S. retail sales report could have a significant impact on the valuation of the U.S. dollar amid a lack of high-impact economic data releases from the U.S. ledger this week.

What to expect in upcoming US retail sales?

Tuesday’s US economic calendar features the release of the retail sales report for the fourth month of the year.

On a monthly basis, overall retail sales are expected to rebound 0.7% in the month under review. Excluding autos, core retail sales are expected to have jumped 0.4% in April, compared with a 0.4% drop in March. The U.S. retail sales control group for April is forecast at 0%, compared to a 0.3% drop in March.

Economists expect the increase to be driven by heavy spending on cars and fuel. Meanwhile, the Financial Times (FT) reported that “the outlook for retail sales is mixed as continued strength in the labor market and wages is likely to support consumer spending.”

According to analysts at BBH, “the highlight of the data will be April retail sales on Tuesday. The stock is expected at 0.8% m/m versus a revision of -0.6% (was -1.0 % in March, while non-auto sales are expected at 0.4% m/m against a revision of -0.4% (was -0.8%).) in March. The so-called control group used for GDP calculations is expected at 0.3% m/m vs -0.3% in Mar. In late April, the Census Bureau released its annual retail sales data revisions.

When is the April US Retail Sales report released and how can they affect EUR/USD?

Retail sales data is expected to be released at 12:30 GMT on Tuesday. As the US Dollar recovers ground to a monthly high on the back of growing US default fears and looming banking sector concerns, the EUR/USD pair remains vulnerable to further downside risks below. psychological of 1.0900. Stronger-than-expected US retail sales data should help ease economic concerns, pushing the major currency pair higher at the expense of the greenback.

On the other hand, weaker details on retail sales are likely to reignite recession fears while bolstering market expectations of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut as early as July. Worries over a potential economic slowdown could provide another stage in the ongoing recovery of the safe-haven US dollar.

Currently, markets are pricing in an 82% chance that the Federal Reserve will hold rates at current levels in June while maintaining a 33% chance of a rate cut in July.

Heading into the key release, the US Dollar is struggling to extend last week’s rally as risk sentiment improved somewhat after US President Joe Biden said over the weekend that Discussions with Congress on raising the US government’s debt ceiling were progressing. President Biden added that more will be known about their progress over the next two days.

US President Biden will meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday to discuss a plan to raise the country’s debt ceiling and avert a catastrophic default.

Meanwhile, Dhwani Mehta, Chief Asian Session Analyst at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook for the major and explains, “After breaching critical support at the 21-day moving average (DMA) last week, the Selling interest around the EUR/USD pair remains unabated, as the pair pulled out the 50 DMA bullish pad on Monday, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains well below the midline , suggesting that there is more room on the downside.

Dhwani also describes important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “On the upside, EUR/USD buyers need acceptance above the bullish 50 DMA support turned resistance to initiate a significant rally towards the level. psychological of 1.0950. Conversely, immediate support awaits at Tuesday’s low at 1.0845, below which a strong sell-off towards the 100 DMA ascending at 1.0804 cannot be ruled out.

Retail Related Content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-april-retail-sales-forecast-us-dollar-unlikely-to-find-reprieve-202305160600 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos