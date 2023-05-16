Elon Musk subpoenaed by US Virgin Islands in JPMorgan Chase-Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit





“The Evening Edit” panelists Khadeeja Safdar and David Benoit discuss their story in The Wall Street Journal which reveals the names of those on Jeffrey Epstein’s private calendar.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing a subpoena from the US Virgin Islands in his lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase, which he wants to hold responsible for sex trafficking acts committed by Jeffrey Epstein.

The U.S. Virgin Islands government is unable to find Musk to serve the subpoena on him and is asking a federal judge to serve it on Tesla Inc. instead.

According to a court filing, the subpoena was issued on April 28.

The island’s lawyers wrote that an investigative firm was hired to find possible addresses for Musk and also contacted a lawyer for Musk, but received no response.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk speaks at the “Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships” marketing conference in Miami Beach, Florida on April 18, 2023. ((Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)/ Getty Images)

The US Virgin Islands is suing the banking giant because it believes JPMorgan allowed Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of Epstein’s trafficking business”.

Main entrance to JPMorgan Chase headquarters in New York. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images/Getty Images)

It also indicates that Epstein could have fired or attempted to fire Musk at JPMorgan Chase.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Elon Musk attends the 2022 Met Gala celebrating ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’ at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. ((Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) / Getty Images)

JPMorgan’s lawyers said Epstein’s victims had a right to justice, but the lawsuit against the company was without merit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

