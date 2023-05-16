British Labor will seek a security and defense treaty with Germany.





The British Labor government in London will seek a bilateral security and defense pact with Germany during its first six months in power.

Labor Shadow Defense Minister John Healy said on Tuesday that the deal would be modeled after the historic 2010 Lancaster House Treaty between Britain and France. If Labor leader Keir Starmer wins the next UK it will be part of Britain’s broader push to reconnect with its European allies. general election.

Healy will present the proposal at an event in London on Tuesday alongside Nils Schmidt, foreign affairs spokesman for the German Social Democratic Party (SDP), which leads Germany’s three-party coalition government.

Allies are our strategic strength, Healey said. We want a Lancaster House-style Anglo-German Defense and Security Agreement to be signed within the first six months of a Labor government. This will increase British jobs, strengthen NATO and keep Britain safe, he added.

Labor’s policy platform continues to be under increased scrutiny as it continues to hold a significant lead in opinion polls over the ruling Conservatives. POLITICO’s Poll of Polls currently leads the party by 17 points.

The announcement comes just months after King Charles praised Germany for its firm response to the war in Ukraine and for making decisions not easily imagined in the past. , on defense policy after World War II.

An agreement between Britain and Germany could include a joint defense industry strategy to support and grow both countries’ defense industries, Labor officials said. Cooperation in research and development, technology, procurement and production could also be fostered, and an equipment program was developed allowing more interoperability between British and German forces.

Labor also hopes the treaty will see more cooperation between the British and Bundeswehr forces on land, in the air, at sea, in cyberspace and in space.

In remarks made prior to the event, Schmid said, “Strengthening security cooperation between the UK and Germany, Europe’s two top defense spenders, will strengthen the European pillar within NATO and greatly aid European security.”

“We want to see an ambitious agreement between Britain and Germany on defense, security and foreign policy,” he added.

But Sophia Gaston, head of foreign policy and UK resilience at the London-based Policy Exchange think tank, said the biggest obstacle to close defense cooperation between Britain and Germany is the perception that we no longer have the same assessment of geopolitical risk. said. In terms of relations with China, our support for Ukraine, and the role of nuclear power.

She said some gaps have closed as Berlin has been forced to confront its geopolitical naivety, but there is still much ground to bridge between values ​​and implementation.

Healey and Schmid will speak at an event hosted by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think tank and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) on Tuesday evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/uk-labour-british-german-military-cooperation-treaty-defense-keir-starmer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos