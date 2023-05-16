China pushes the yuan to become the global currency, rivaling the US dollar





Newsan, one of Argentina’s largest home appliance retailers, imports most of its products from China. Until now, he paid for refrigerators, televisions and coins in US dollars, the currency of international trade.

But last month, in an attempt to relieve pressure on Argentina’s dollar-strapped economy, Newsan started doing something new: settle deals in Chinese yuan.

The yuan is becoming increasingly relevant as a currency for international trade, said Luis Galli, chief executive of Newsan. But the beggars have no choice. This agreement was born out of necessity.

The Argentine economy is again in crisis. A drought wiped out key agricultural exports, pushing the economy, already struggling with soaring inflation, to the brink of recession.

With Argentina’s supply of US dollars dwindling as a result, the government announced in April that it would pay for $1 billion in imports from China in yuan and $790 million in monthly imports by China. following.

He also activated a currency swap deal, allowing companies to borrow yuan from China, Argentina’s second largest trading partner.

The deal was good news for Beijing, which has long wanted its currency to be used more widely and enjoy some of the power and prestige enjoyed by the United States thanks to the global dominance of the dollar.

He hadn’t had much luck until recently. Suddenly, more and more customers are willing to pay their bills in Chinese yuan, thanks to domestic economic crises, Western sanctions against Russia, China’s position as a major lender and growing concerns over subservience. to Washington’s policies.

In Buenos Aires, importers have embraced the change. Everyone is rushing to get their imports in yuan right now, said Rubn Guidoni, a customs broker. It is incredibly difficult to get them in dollars.

Importers in Argentina must submit their orders, almost always denominated in dollars, for government approval. But with the shortage of dollars, getting approval had become nearly impossible, bringing some industries to a standstill.

But yuan orders quickly get the green light. Argentine companies now use the yuan to pay for more than half of the computers, textiles, mobile phones and motorcycle parts they import from China, said Alejandra Conconi, executive director of the Chamber of Production, Industry and Commerce. Argentinian-Chinese.

And for its part, Newsan places orders in yuan every week.

The Brazilian government announced last month that companies could settle their transactions in yuan. In March, a French company accepted payment in yuan for 65,000 tons of liquefied natural gas. A few weeks earlier, the yuan had become the most traded currency on the Moscow stock exchange.

None of this is a sign that the yuan will soon dethrone the dollar, according to economists in China and abroad. This would force more countries to pay each other in yuan for large amounts of trade that does not involve China, which is not yet the case.

The widespread use of the dollar makes it difficult to move. Because it is widely used, it is easy to trade, which gives countries more incentive to use it. This network effect partly sums up the challenge of adopting the yuan, which is more expensive and inconvenient in part because it circulates less outside of China.

But the recent flurry of yuan settlements is a step towards Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s vision: with China at the helm of a global economic order insulated from dollar swings and Western sanctions.

That effort has taken on new urgency amid rising tensions between Moscow and Washington, and Beijing has watched with concern Western sanctions imposed on Russian companies.

Beijing is capitalizing on a broader diplomatic push to identify China as the leader of a new, mostly non-aligned movement, said Gerard DiPippo, a former US intelligence officer and senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. A country’s willingness to agree to this is part of the larger diplomatic push for political alignment.

So far, this has not resulted in dramatic economic change. The majority of countries that have shown interest in using the yuan are struggling with their own economic distress, like Argentina, or are looking to trade with Russia despite sanctions, like Brazil. And although the yuan’s share of global trade finance has more than doubled since 2021, it still stands at less than 5%.

But even marginal increases in the international circulation of the yuan reinforce the idea that the Chinese currency could be a bulwark against not only Western sanctions, but also the floating dollar, the instability generated by the collapse of several American banks and the impending debt ceiling showdown in Washington.

The dominance of the dollar makes the world highly dependent on the United States, said Xi Junyang, vice director of the Modern Finance Research Center at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics. It makes the Federal Reserve the institution that determines monetary and financial affairs around the world.

Countries with close trade ties to Russia, such as Brazil, have viewed dollar reliance with suspicion in the wake of the sanctions. In a speech in Shanghai last month, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva called on the major developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to abandon the dollar .

The idea has gained momentum since the West imposed an unprecedented battery of sanctions against Russian entities, weaponizing the omnipresence of the dollar.

There is clearly a lot more interest, not just from China and Russia but from a lot of other countries, in looking at alternatives to the dollar payment system because everyone has seen how it can be weaponized by the United States, said Arthur Kroeber, head of research at Gavekal Dragonomics, a China-focused economics consultancy. Everyone is worried to some degree about what will happen if, for whatever reason, the United States decides that they want to impose sanctions on us.

Beijing is already exploiting the vacuum created by Western sanctions against Russia. China’s trade with Russia rose 153% last month from April last year, according to data from China Customs.

Other countries that want to trade with Russia despite sanctions are increasingly looking to the yuan as an alternative to the dollar.

Last month, Bangladesh announced it would pay $318 million to a recently sanctioned Russian nuclear power developer using the yuan, transferring the money through the international payments network that China has developed as an alternative to the network. more widely used Western.

Payment has yet to be made and reports have surfaced that the US’s biggest trading partner in Bangladesh has imposed new sanctions on the companies involved, in a warning to Dhaka against prosecution.

Still, trade settlement is one area where Beijing can slowly push for global use of the yuan. The goal, analysts say, is not a complete decoupling of the dollar system, but rather to reinforce the perception that the yuan is as stable and useful as the Japanese yen or the euro.

As Chinese trade and investment grow overseas, we should have a level playing field, China’s central bank governor Yi Gang told the Peterson Institute for International Economics in April. We respect the choices of businesses and families; it’s fine if they use the yuan, and it’s also fine if they prefer the US dollar, euro or Japanese yen. We want fair competition.

Li reported from Seoul, Feliba from Buenos Aires. Anant Gupta in New Delhi contributed to this report.

