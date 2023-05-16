Government supports UK farmers with new aid package





Farmers will benefit from a commitment to protect interests in future trade deals, assistance in stimulating domestic fruit and vegetable production, and new investments in technology thanks to an assistance package set by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the summit in Downing. . Street today (May 16th).

Representatives from the entire food supply chain will gather at seat 10 of the UK Farm to Fork Summit to find out how to spur growth, drive innovation and improve sustainability, and last summer the Prime Minister launched the event to support British farmers. his promise to do.

Prior to the summit, the government identified a range of measures that would help strengthen the long-term resilience and sustainability of the sector and provide greater stability to farmers during the difficult times posed by global challenges, including the unlawful invasion of Ukraine. costs. To add more confidence to the sector, the government has announced that it will reissue 45,000 visas to the horticultural sector next year, allowing them to plan ahead for the harvest season.

Summit attendees will include senior representatives from the UK’s agriculture, horticulture and agri-food sectors. The event will explore how governments and industry can work together to support long-term resiliency and increase investment, innovation and sustainability at all stages of the food system, from agriculture to manufacturing, distribution and retail, and set off a series of functional discussions. will do A major theme with a showcase of great British food and beverage entrepreneurs and innovators.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said:

I will always support British farmers and salute their hard work and dedication to stocking shelves and putting food on our tables all year round.

Supporting farmers and food producers should and will continue to be at the heart of any plan to grow the economy and build a more prosperous nation.

That’s why I’m proud to be hosting this summit and determined to work together to build resilience, strengthen food security and champion Britain’s best at home and abroad.

Minister for Food and Agriculture Thrse Coffey said:

Food production is the main purpose of agriculture, and the world’s best farmers and food producers work tirelessly every day to feed the country despite global challenges, including the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

I am delighted today that we are taking the next step towards supporting UK farmers and ensuring a thriving food and beverage sector that sees more UK produce on supermarket shelves and plates in the UK and around the world. We look forward to working together throughout the food supply chain to foster growth, innovation and sustainability.

A package of actions announced ahead of the summit aims to strengthen all elements of the farm-to-fork food supply chain and promote Britain’s world-renowned produce around the world to help boost British businesses and grow the economy. to.

NFU President Minette Batters said:

I am very pleased that the Prime Minister delivered on the promise he made last summer when he addressed our Husting event to host this Food Summit on 10th Street, and we welcome today’s announcement.

They demonstrate awareness and understanding of the strategic importance of British food and agriculture to the country.

These actions recognize the importance of coordinated action across government to support confidence, investment and growth in UK food. We look forward to working with the Prime Minister, Defra Ministers and the rest of the Cabinet to support UK agriculture and strengthen domestic food security.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

It is fantastic that the Prime Minister will convene the extensive farm-to-table food supply chain at his summit today and showcase our great hospitality to highlight iconic produce and brands here in the UK.

British hospitality is recognized as one of the best in the world and is often the springboard for propelling British products and brands to foreign markets. Further investment in the GREAT campaign is welcome news and, in addition to boosting exports, will help promote the UK as a tourist destination and strengthen its hospitality scene.

Hospitality plays a huge role in feeding a country, whether it be through public sector catering in restaurants and bars, schools, hospitals, and the military. future opportunities.

To strengthen trade and export opportunities that generate $24 billion a year in food and beverage exports, the UK Government has identified the following to make British food more accessible around the world:

Farmers’ interests will be at the center of trade policy, with a new trade deal framework that works to protect the UK’s high food and welfare standards and prioritize new export opportunities. The Prime Minister today wrote an open letter to farmers explaining how these new principles will help the industry benefit from the trade opportunities available to us outside the EU. We will invest $2 million to strengthen global trade show and mission programs and provide $1.6 million for GREAT food and beverage campaigns. We will build on our existing overseas network with five additional Agri-Food and Beverage Officers who will lead the removal of restrictive market barriers. A new tailored 1m program to help the dairy industry, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, seize export opportunities, especially in the Asia Pacific region.

The Government will leverage the benefits of innovative technologies to strengthen UK leadership in this area and strengthen food security by:

Investing up to $30 million to promote the use of precision breeding techniques, building on the $8 million already invested in the past five years and the passage of the Genetic Technologies (Precision Breeding) Act earlier this year Establishment of new working groups Plant breeders, food manufacturers and retailers Collect vendors to supply produce from farm to shelf.

The government will protect the interests of farmers by ensuring that they receive a fair price for their produce.

We are already using new powers under the Agriculture Act to improve transparency and contracts in pork and dairy markets. We are issuing further reviews on fairness in horticulture and the egg supply chain, in particular considering the impact of global issues on these sectors. Recognizing the sector’s unique role and needs, and heeding requests from NFUs, FDFs and other agencies, the Groceries Code Adjudicator recognizes the importance of ensuring food supply chain functioning and will not merge with the Competition and Markets Authority. It should be.

The horticultural sector is worth $5 billion across the UK and the Government will support the horticultural industry to increase production and extend the growing season by:

Affirms that it will improve future support for horticulture by replacing the EU Fruit and Vegetable Producer Organization Scheme, which will remain in place when it ends in 2026, with an extended proposal as part of the new Agricultural Payments Scheme. This will be tailored to the needs of our domestic growers, will be more comprehensive than the EU plan, and will be a good offer not only for greenhouses, but also for other growers. Helping the controlled horticulture sector overcome barriers to access to government institutions, including looking at how the sector is classified Making new greenhouse construction easier through changes in national planning policies

Additional announcements to increase resilience in the sector and support growth include:

It plans to cut bureaucracy that currently prevents farmers from working on projects on their land to diversify their income, such as repurposing farm buildings into shops, while demanding proof later this year. Strengthen water security by accelerating water infrastructure work to ensure reliable access to water for farmers, including in extreme dry weather.

The event will also build on progress made since the launch of the government’s Food Strategy last year, which committed to broadly sustain domestic food production levels. This includes increasing sustainable production in sectors such as horticulture and seafood where there are opportunities for growth outside the EU.

We are also working on a range of measures to support farmers by supporting domestic production, spreading jobs and supporting economic growth, with work from the UK Agriculture Partnership bringing together key stakeholders across the UK to identify ways to address shared challenges. prepared. Facing the agricultural sector.

Also today, 22 innovative and groundbreaking projects have received $6.2 million in funding through the Seafood Innovation Fund, part of the UK Government’s UK Seafood Fund. The winning projects will advance productivity and sustainability in the UK’s seafood sector, from systems for growing seaweed on land to developing state-of-the-art packaging that improves the shelf life of seafood.

