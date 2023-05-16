UK government urges some meat and vegetable prices to double within a year | supermarket





Some meat and vegetable lines in supermarkets have nearly doubled in price over the past year, sparking renewed calls for government to intervene as food industry figures gather on Downing Street for a summit, a study found.

According to data from consumer group Where?, annual inflation of supermarket self-label budget items rose by 25% in April, while price increases for branded products remained steady at less than 14%.

However, some individual items rose at a much faster rate. Asda’s Morliny frankfurt sausages cost an average of 1.25 to 2.42, up nearly 94% in one year, and Morrisons’ four packs of brown onions rose 91%, from 65p to 1.24.

The highest inflation rates by category over the past month were both cheese and milk above 20%, with inflation moderated slightly in premium and generic supermarket own-brand items.

Sue Davies, director of food policy at Rishi Sunak, told grocery bosses gathered on 10th Street on Tuesday that they would lower prices, including stocking budget lines at convenience stores for easy access to basic, affordable groceries. urged them to commit to more efforts to lower A range of foods that support a healthy diet.

The call comes after supermarkets in France have agreed to price caps on key foods and the government has channeled support to producers facing massive inflation.

Supermarkets, farmers and food industry leaders are meeting with the prime minister to discuss how to tackle food price inflation, which rose to 19 per cent in March, according to official government figures.

Prior to the summit, agriculture and food lobby groups called for more opportunities for overseas workers to help harvest crops, improve regulations on supplier relationships with supermarkets, and help cope with the extreme weather conditions projected by climate change. urged.

Britain’s competition watchdog announced on Monday it would look into whether malfunctioning markets are contributing to food price inflation, along with a similar probe into fuel prices.

Anna Taylor of the Food Foundation, a sustainable food lobby group, has urged the government to reinstate a horticultural strategy abandoned earlier this month to secure supplies of fresh fruit and vegetables in the UK. When growing crops in increasingly capricious conditions.

She also said the government should expand the Healthy Start voucher system to ensure low-income families can afford fresh produce.

Climate shocks will only get worse into the future and we should expect food price inflation to be the norm. We need to think seriously about how we can better deal with inflation than we do now, Taylor said.

Vicki Hird, director of agriculture for the Sustain Alliance, an agriculture, environmental and community group, said the government is failing to adequately support farmers amid a crisis in horticultural production caused by rising costs and labor shortages.

She said the government should expand the powers of independent grocery code examiners to ensure that rules such as prohibiting automatic delisting of supplier products are legally enforced.

Fears about food supplies in the UK have grown after bad weather that cut off supplies of salad and vegetable crops in southern Spain and North Africa in February, forcing supermarkets to ration their tomato, pepper and cucumber supplies.

Salad crop supplies in the UK have been limited by a cold gray spring and rising energy costs, which have prompted greenhouse growers to cut production.

Despite supply problems, the government abandoned plans for a horticultural strategy. This was one of several recommendations Henry Dimbleby, founder of Leon restaurants, agreed to adopt in a government commissioned report.

Concerns were raised that large corporations used inflation to boost their profits, and that low-income groups suffered the most.

