Musk subpoenaed by US Virgin Islands in Jeffrey Epstein case





Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been subpoenaed for documents by the US Virgin Islands in his case against JPMorgan Chase Bank in connection with the sex trafficking of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

In the subpoena, filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the Virgin Islands seeks any records reflecting or relating to communications between Musk and Epstein about JPMorgan, or Musk and JPMorgan about Epstein , as well as any documentation regarding fees paid by Musk. to Epstein and/or JPMorgan, dating back to 2002.

The subpoena further seeks “all documents reflecting or relating to Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and/or his acquisition of girls or women for commercial purposes” during the same period.

The Virgin Islands maintains that Musk is “a wealthy individual whom Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan,” but does not accuse Musk of wrongdoing in the latest filings.

The Virgin Islands government is suing JPMorgan, alleging the banking giant facilitated Epstein’s trafficking of minors for sexual abuse and knowingly profited from the financier’s sex trafficking.

Epstein died in prison before he could stand trial for sex trafficking. His longtime associate, socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty and sentenced for grooming young girls for Epstein’s abuse – many of whom were as young as 14 when the abuse began.

Epstein was a client of JPMorgan for about 15 years.

“Based on information and beliefs, JP Morgan has turned a blind eye to evidence of human trafficking for over a decade due to Epstein’s own financial footprint, and due to deals and customers that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank,” Virgin said. The Islands lawsuit backs it up.

The Virgin Islands says it first tried to subpoena Musk for the documents in April, but struggled to get an address.

