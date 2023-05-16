Can the US default on its debt? Britain should pray not to do that | business news





Concerns are growing that the US could default on its national debt, which could have global consequences.

First, a bit of context…

The United States has a debt ceiling, which is a de facto limit by Congress on how much money the federal government can borrow to pay bills.

It’s currently at $31.4 trillion, but that figure could be reached by June 1st, meaning the government can no longer borrow money for public spending.

House Republicans are demanding steep cuts and a rollback of some Biden policies in exchange for raising the cap.

How will a US default affect the UK? Business presenter Ian King explains…

That’s a very difficult question to answer. Even Wall Street’s best brains struggle to process what that exact meaning is.

There is an expectation that some kind of compromise will be reached on the debt ceiling and that the US will not default.

If a default does occur, the implications will be severe for the United States. This will certainly lead to job losses and prevent some US public servants, veterans and retirees from receiving their pay on time. Credit rating agencies will lower America’s credit quality and increase Uncle Sam’s borrowing costs.

So, it is possible that such an event could push the US into a recession, which would hurt consumer confidence and spending while the stock market declines.

It’s hard to say how all of this will affect the UK, but historically when the US goes into a recession, the UK tends to follow a few months later. So I expect UK house prices to fall in that scenario.

I certainly expect the UK stock market to decline as well. All of this will probably push the Bank of England to cut rates.

Listen and subscribe to the Ian King Business Podcast here.

In terms of the cost of living, recessions tend to lower inflation, but this is a broad generalization and there have been cases in the past where recessions or stagnant growth have accompanied inflation, especially in the 1970s. the dreaded scenario known as stagflation).

Also keep in mind that low inflation may not be very comforting if you lose your job in a recession.

Whoever has a vested interest in the global economy is entering a long-term growth slowdown that most of us should be praying for doesn’t default.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/could-us-default-on-its-debt-uk-should-be-praying-it-doesnt-12882006 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos