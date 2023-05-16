Fans React to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Set Photos





The first photos of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on the set of “It Ends with Us” have surfaced. They play Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid in the adaptation of TikTok’s favorite book. The photos drew mixed reactions from fans, wondering if the filmmakers had read the book. Loading Something is loading.

The first photos from the set of “It Ends with Us” have surfaced, and fans on social media aren’t exactly impressed.

On Monday, photos of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filming scenes for the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel began circulating on social media.

On TikTok, where the book is a longtime favorite and has gained huge following among young audiences, some users are sharing disappointing reactions to the set photos and in particular the casting of Baldoni and Lively.

The romance novel follows 23-year-old Lily Bloom as she moves to Boston to start her life after college. She meets and falls in love with a 30-year-old doctor named Ryle Kincaid, but faces a challenge as her first love, Atlas Corrigan, reappears after many years.

In January, Hoover shared that Lively and Baldoni, who also directs the film, bring the characters of Lily and Ryle to life on screen. During the announcement, the author called Lively her “dream Lily” and said that when she met Baldoni she “immediately wanted him to be Ryle.”

At the time, the announcement left fans divided and caused a social media storm, with some pointing out that Lively and Baldoni are much older than their characters in the book, the actors being 35 and 39 respectively.

Now that the first photos have surfaced, which were shared by the Mail Online on Tuesday, fans are back on social media to share their mixed reaction. The images showed Lively with red, wavy hair and wearing a brown sundress. In some photos, she layered the dress under a pink t-shirt and pink jacket. Baldoni wore a simple black long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

Reps for Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni and Colleen Hoover did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Pop culture TikToker Nique Coleman shared a TikTok on Monday showing some of the photos from the set along with his opinions.

In the clip, which has more than 1.3 million views on Tuesday, Coleman said the footage confirmed “the fears” most readers had when the casting was announced. “Let me just say I love Blake Lively, I love her so much, but it’s not Lily Bloom,” she added.

“It’s just not what the book gave at all, and, you know, maybe we just need to trust the process, but I just hate that they decided to cast a cast so much more older than what the characters in the book were,” she said. “That’s not how I would imagine Lily and Ryle at all.”

Some users commenting on Coleman’s video agreed, pointing out that aging the characters could impact “the whole story.”

“Her relationship-swept youth made her so much more fragile and heartbreaking,” one user wrote, referring to Lily’s character.

Another user said Baldoni and Lively may have been what Hoover imagined.

Podcaster Chloe Breana shared her thoughts on the photos in another popular TikTok which has over 268,600 views. “Whoever’s in charge of making this movie hasn’t read the book,” she said in the video. “It’s not Lily. I don’t know who it is but it’s not Lily.”

“I’m just at a loss for words, we were already wondering what the movie would look like with the cast,” she added. “Blake is a great actress, but Lily is supposed to be a fresh young girl starting her life in Boston. The wig, the outfit, none of it reads a young girl in her twenties starting her life in the big city. “

