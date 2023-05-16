10 tips for families moving to the UK for school or university





Jennifer Ridgway and Caroline Vollers of Farrer & Co and Harriet Brook, Head of Consulting at Keystone Tutors, share their top tips for families moving to the UK to educate their children. These tips will give non-UK families a checklist of things to consider before moving and help them navigate the UK education system.

Plan as far in advance as possible: The earlier you start looking at school options, entry points, and courses, the better chance you have of finding the right school and/or college. The amount of time needed to find space for your child will depend on the school year, the type of school you are interested in, and how competitive the school admissions process is. Some UK schools require registration at least one year prior to entry, while others require a registration form to be completed three years prior to entry. More information on this can be found here. For those of you who can’t afford to plan your time, don’t worry. When looking for a school place, you can always follow the Occasional Place route. The UCAS (University Application) application process takes place at the beginning of the 13th grade. There are two deadlines, October 16th or late January, depending on who is applying. You can see which applies here. Tax considerations: The UK tax year runs from 6 April of one year to 5 April of the following year. The timing of your move to the UK during the tax year is important as it can affect the amount of tax you owe. In the UK, it is taxed on a self-assessment basis. This means that each individual is obliged to report income and gains accruing during the tax year and pay tax on those amounts. Whether or not an individual is actually a UK tax resident is also determined on a self-assessment basis, so depending on the number of days you have spent, your location of residence is often not known with certainty until the end of the tax year. in England. If an individual becomes a UK resident in the middle of a tax year, they are generally treated as if they had been a UK resident for the entire tax year (i.e. from 6 April), which can have undesirable tax implications. There are exceptions to this rule that may qualify for ‘split year’ treatment, but this is complex and requires detailed advice. It is wise to take advice and plan your financial affairs before moving to the UK as there may be some pre-arrival tax planning that you can consider and need to implement in the tax year before you become a UK resident. Student Visas: Children living in the UK generally have the right to attend school. People coming from overseas to pursue schooling must obtain an immigration permit to study in the UK. Schools must confirm a student’s right to study in the UK before providing a place. If your child has not yet obtained the type of immigration permit required for their studies, you may consider obtaining a “child student” or “student” visa by contacting the school or college directly and requesting that they sponsor your child. A student visa by itself does not lead to permanent residence unless the child has lived in the UK for 10 consecutive years. However, there are other pathways to obtaining a green card that you can consider. Immigration for the rest of the family: Parents and other family members who wish to reside in the UK must also secure their own visa status. Depending on each family’s individual situation, there are many options available in such situations. Examples include work and other economic activity-based visas, artists and other talent-based visas, or parents of child student visas (one parent may accompany a child student visa holder between the ages of 4 and 11 to the UK) . . You need tailored advice on the range of options available on a case-by-case basis. Visa application processing times vary depending on the type of application, but it is worth considering at least 6 to 12 weeks prior to your relocation date. Locating: Some families choose to secure a home before applying to school. Securing a place for a school before deciding to buy/rent a property can make life easier in the long run by allowing parents and children to think of family planning in terms of commuting, dropping off, extracurricular activities, and more. to. Buying Property: Navigating the fast-moving property market in the UK can be challenging, so it’s a good idea to decide whether to rent or buy property and adjust your business early. Real estate is usually sold by realtors, but you may prefer to ask a buying agent instead (for a fee). Our agent will conduct a specific search considering your requirements. A specific area, a freehold (usually a house) or a lease (usually an apartment), etc. You can hold real estate in a number of ways, such as through a company or in your personal name, each with its own tax implications. We recommend that you seek legal advice on how best to structure your purchase. In England and Wales, up to four people can legally own property and all owners must be over 18 (property can be held in trust for children). Upon completion of the purchase, it is recorded in the Land Register. This means that the price you paid and your name (or company name) are listed in the public register. Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) is also payable, but different rates apply in different circumstances and your real estate attorney can advise you on your SDLT responsibilities. A typical transaction can take up to 6 weeks, but some can be exchanged and completed in less than a week if the parties are willing and able! Understanding your child’s academic level: Many schools in the UK are academically selective, so it’s a good idea to understand your child’s academic suitability for a school beforehand. This can be measured through school reports and/or additional assessments. It is also worth considering addressing knowledge gaps prior to the admissions assessment, as often international schools or non-UK curriculum schools cover different material and teach differently. Colleges have minimum grade requirements, so expected grades are very important in the UCAS application process. Establishing key priorities along with your child’s academic level will allow you to better understand their suitability for those institutions to generate a final list of schools/universities. Extensive Logistics: If you have more than one child, don’t forget to consider how day-to-day logistics will work for all family members. This includes thinking about commute times throughout the school year and how pick-up/drop-off, game viewing, etc. will work in the long run if you consider boarding. Employment: Many families hire nannies and/or housekeepers to help with the home and children. School classes in the UK usually run between 8:30am and 3:30pm, so school drop-off and pick-up assistance can be especially helpful. Under the measures put in place, domestic employees are generally entitled to UK employment law protections and must pay tax on their earnings. This means, among other things, that you enter into an employment contract that adheres to the statutory minimums with respect to wages and hours worked. In addition, whenever an employee’s income exceeds a specified threshold, it must deduct taxes and the employee’s national insurance contributions and pay the employer’s national insurance contributions. It also requires employees who meet certain eligibility criteria to be enrolled in the pension plan and make a minimum level of contributions. You must ensure that the employee has the right to work in the UK before starting work and keep a record of the verification performed. There are many agencies in the UK that can help you find employees and conduct relevant background checks, as well as companies that will run your payroll. General UK Issues: After moving to the UK and owning property there, you must immediately draw up a UK Will. If your Will is in another jurisdiction, you will generally need to work with your local advisor to ensure that the Will will work together to ensure your worldwide succession. If you are intestate in the UK, you should not assume that your spouse will inherit everything. This is not because there are no other children or close surviving relatives. You need a UK Will to ensure that your assets in the UK pass to your chosen beneficiaries and to minimize your exposure to UK Inheritance Tax (IHT) upon death. The general rule is that the IHT is paid at a rate of 40% on all property in the UK (and in some cases worldwide, depending on other factors), subject to available relief and exemptions. You can also make appropriate provisions in your will so that your children do not inherit large fortunes at age 18 and appoint a legal guardian if both parents die while still young. We also recommend that you establish a lasting power of attorney in the UK to ensure that you are protected in case of loss of mental capacity and important decisions related to financial matters and health and welfare decisions.

For more information on the topics covered in this briefing, contact Jennifer Ridgway or Caroline Vollers at Farrer & Co or Harriet Brook at Keystone Tutors.

This publication is a general summary of the law. It should not be a substitute for legal advice for your specific situation.

© Farrer & Co LLP, May 2023

Want to know more?

partner

Jennifer works for a variety of international and UK-based families, individuals and fiduciaries, advising on estate planning, asset structuring and fiduciary matters. She is dedicated to working with those who advise families and their often complex structures to achieve successful succession between generations.

Jennifer Profile Page Email Jennifer +44 (0)20 3375 7925 Caroline Vollers

senior associate

Caroline works across the full spectrum of private client practice, often with colleagues across the company, to provide comprehensive services tailored to the business and personal needs of individuals and families around the world.

Caroline’s profile page Email Caroline +44 (0)20 3375 7606

