Train strike dates this week: everything striking British rail workers need to know today plus key dates for May and June 2023

Travelers trying to reach the FA Cup final by rail may find their trains canceled due to a series of strikes. The main railway union, RMT, and the driver’s union, Aslef, called for more strikes in May and June. Employees will be suspended from work at more than a dozen train operators, including all major long-distance and commuter rail companies.

On Friday, May 12, Wednesday, May 31, and Saturday, June 3, drivers working for more than a dozen train operators will be leaving work. A ban on overtime is also in place.

The RMT declared a strike by its members working in 14 railway agencies on Saturday, May 13th.

The strike will hit passengers hoping to get to Liverpool for the climax of the Eurovision Song Contest. The finals will be held on Saturday, May 13th. Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express and Northern are among the train operators that will be affected.

The date of 3 June coincides with the FA Cup final between Manchester United and Manchester City at Wembley in northwest London. Typically, tens of thousands of fans will travel by train to the game. It will also affect racers traveling to the Epsom Derby.

Since June 2022, nationwide rail strikes involving disputes over wages, job security and work practices have troubled tens of millions of train passengers. Interruptions were frequent, resulting in massive disruptions and making advance travel planning difficult.

The main railway union, the RMT, has been on strike for 24 days in the current wave of strikes, and Aslev has suspended work eight previous times.

Key questions and answers.

Who attacks when?

Aslef ordered all train drivers working for 16 train drivers to go on strike on Friday 12 May, Wednesday 31 May and Saturday 3 June.

The train company is a contracted company by the Ministry of Transport. These include major intercity operators such as:

Avanti West CoastCrossCountryEast Midlands RailwayGreat Western RailwayLNERTransPennine Express

The majority of London commuter operators will also be affected.

Greater Anglia GTR (Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink) South East South West Railway

Operators focused on the Midlands and Northern England will be affected by:

Chiltern RailwaysNorthern TrainsWest Midlands Trains

Additionally, non-contractual overtime is prohibited on Saturday, May 13, Monday, May 15 through Saturday, May 20, and Thursday, June 1.

The RMT union called its members for a strike on Saturday 13 May. The addition of c2c, which runs from the City of London to South Essex, will involve the same train operators.

What effect does it have?

In many previous strikes by the RMT, signal workers working for Network Rail went on strike, shutting down more than half of the rail system.

Now that it’s settled, your network infrastructure should be open normally.

Still, on each strike day, thousands of trains will be canceled, ruining the travel plans of millions of passengers.

The impact of driver and RMT strikes will be different.

During previous driver strikes, for example, some operators at Avanti West Coast and Southeastern canceled all trains.

Others have run skeleton services on core routes. At GWR, for example, travelers can expect basic service from London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads and Cardiff Central to and from.

The RMT strike is expected to have a small impact. GWR will probably run a more extensive timetable, including runs to and from Exeter and Plymouth.

Avanti West Coast will operate a basic service from Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow to London Euston with one train per hour.

LNER will aim to operate 40% of its regular services on the East Coast mainline, with a focus on London King’s Cross-York-Newcastle-Edinburgh spine.

As ScotRail and Transport for Wales are not involved in the dispute with Aslef, most services in Scotland and Wales will operate normally on all strike dates.

On routes normally shared with train operators whose workers are on strike, such as London-York-Newcastle-Edinburgh and Swansea-Cardiff-Newport, trains operated by these companies are likely to be more crowded than usual.

Passengers can also expect normal service from:

Caledonian SleeperGrand CentralHeathrow ExpressHull TrainsLondon OvergroundLumoMerseyRail

The last Merseyrail will run additional trains over the Eurovision weekend, but the network will be limited to the Liverpool area, from Southport and Ormskirk to Wirral and Chester.

A ban on overtime for drivers is likely to affect long-distance train operators, particularly Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express.

In addition, some evening services before the strike and morning trains after the strike are canceled.

Will Eurostar be affected?

No, but connections to the rail operator’s main hub at London St Pancras International will be difficult. This is because union members who work for the three national railway operators servicing the station (East Midlands Railway, Southeastern and Thameslink) are exiting.

Why does Aslev engage in industrial action?

Aslef’s Executive Director Mick Whelan said: “We do not want a strike. We don’t want to inconvenience our passengers, we have family and friends who use our railroads, and we believe in investing in our railroads for the future of this country.

However, the responsibility for this action lies fairly and honestly at the feet of the employers who have reached out to us with uncompromising attitude.

Since inflation is still hovering above 10% and our members at these companies haven’t had a raise in 4 years, a mere 4% offer is obviously not designed to be accepted.

Mr Whelan said the companies involved were disappointing passengers and taxpayers and a proposal to help Britain’s railways modernize and operate more efficiently was rejected.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said: This is disappointing news for customers and employees, further strike action is completely unnecessary and will only put more pressure on an industry already facing a severe financial crisis.

Pointlessly aiming for the Eurovision final and the FA Cup final at the same time is disappointing for anyone planning to attend.

After weeks of negotiations with the Aslef leadership, we made a revised and fair offer, including an 8% wage increase over two years. It would introduce overdue common sense improvements that are already being implemented in parts of the network, and would see more trains running on time for passengers. Sadly this was rejected.

What makes RMT stand out?

The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents railroad operators, made a salary offer that the union could not accept.

Earlier this month, RMT said it was considering improved offers from train operators. However, the railway union said a first-year payment of 5 per cent is now seen as a condition for the RMT’s industrial mandate to end.

RMT Secretary General Mick Lynch said: The RDG has defied the original proposal and has suspended these negotiations.

No doubt their decision is due to the pressure the Conservative government has put on them.

So we have no alternative but to push for more strikes and continue our campaign for a negotiated settlement on pay, conditions and job security.

Steve Montgomery, president of the Rail Delivery Group, refused to move the goal post. He said: Nothing has changed in the proposals agreed to by the RMT leadership two weeks ago in the negotiating room.

The RMT is negotiating in bad faith, denying its members a say in fair wage deals, needlessly interfering with the lives of millions of passengers and undermining the viability of industries vital to the UK economy.

Major rail unions are currently holding a re-vote of their members in 14 train operators, with results expected on May 4. If the RMT exceeds all legal thresholds for turnout and achieves a yes vote, it will receive an additional six-month strike order.

What does the government say?

Ministers will sign a final agreement that will mostly be paid by taxpayers.

“Passengers have had to endure RMT’s strike for almost a year, but RMT management plans to continue forcing its members to lose more pay,” said Transport Minister Mark Harper.

That’s despite having a top-end offer similar to the salary offer that Network Rail members recently voted overwhelmingly to accept.

By once again denying members a chance to have a say and shutting down the UK’s first Eurovision event in 25 years, held in Ukraine, RMT is further disregarding the very passengers they serve.

Can the strike be canceled?

First pair Aslef on May 12th, RMT on May 13th seems unlikely to be canceled. All parties will be watching eagerly to see how effective the strike is.

The government and railway companies seem to be pinning their hopes on the union members’ support for the strike cooling down. If more than half of scheduled trains can be operated,

Conversely, the unions believe that support for the strike remains strong and that ministers will eventually give in and agree to unconditional pay increases.

I booked a ticket for one day during the strike day. oh my god?

Passengers who hold advance, regular or off-peak tickets can get their tickets refunded free of charge if the train for which they are booked is canceled, delayed or rescheduled.

Train operators are likely to offer the flexibility to travel on strike-free days.

Passengers with non-traveling commuter passes can claim compensation for the strike date through late reimbursement.

What are the alternatives?

As always, long-distance bus operators National Express, Megabus and Flixbus will continue to operate even as seats become scarce and fares increase.

The Megabus traveling from London to Liverpool over the Eurovision weekend has fewer than 40 seats round trip.

On the day of the FA Cup final, National Express sells round-trip tickets from Manchester to London for Under 40s.

