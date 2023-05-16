Russian Wagner Group: US Citizen Dies in Bakhmut Fighting





Russian mercenary company Wagner Group claimed on Tuesday that its soldiers killed a US citizen – a former Green Beret – in the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, the site of the fiercest ongoing battle in the war-torn country.

Wagner Group fighters say they killed an American from Boise, Idaho, in a post on the private military company’s Telegram channel.

The group shared a picture of his Pentagon ID card showing he is a former US Army Special Forces soldier.

The Hill has not independently verified the claims and is keeping its name private.

“We are aware of reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in Bakhmut and are seeking additional information,” a State Department spokesperson told The Hill on Tuesday.

“Our ability to verify death reports of US citizens in Ukraine is extremely limited. We extend our condolences to the families of all whose lives were lost as a result of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine,” they added.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin also appears in a video inspecting and commenting on what they claim is the dead US soldier.

Prigozhin said he would hand over the US citizen’s body to US authorities.

At least 12 Americans have died fighting in Ukraine since war broke out last year, despite the United States warning citizens not to travel to the country.

Earlier this month, a former Marine was killed in Bakhmut after being hit by a mortar shell on a road used to supply Ukrainian troops and evacuate civilians.

The fighting around Bakhmut has dragged on since the fall but has become particularly intense as Ukraine prepares to launch its long-awaited counter-offensive.

Last week, Ukrainian forces made modest but tactical gains around Bakhmut after months of defending the eastern Ukrainian town from Russian attack.

Prigozhin, who frequently posts videos and statements about the war, has recently stepped up his criticism of the Russian military command. He claimed Russian troops were fleeing amid the recent Ukrainian advance in Bakhmut.

