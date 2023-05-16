British airlines, new sustainable fuels could lead to deforestation in Asia





Last year, two major British airlines boasted that they had purchased SAF in the UK. British Airways purchased a total of 9,980 tonnes (12.5 million liters) of SAF produced in the UK from its Phillips 66 refinery in Lincolnshire, while Virgin Atlantic noted that it supplied 2.5 million liters of SAF from the UK.

When approached by openDemocracy, BA refused to disclose the source of the purchased SAF. The airline states that its SAF is made from waste biofuel, including waste cooking oil from various sources, primarily in the UK, Asia and Europe.

Virgin said its SAF is made entirely from used cooking oil, but could not reveal the country of origin because the information is commercially sensitive. The SAF supplier, the Finnish oil company Neste, was queried.

Neste said 25% of the cooking oil used by Virgins SAF came from China and Indonesia, 21% from the UK and the rest from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland and Italy.

Matt Finch, UK policy manager at T&E, told openDemocracy: Airlines already have very poor environmental records, so it’s completely odd to even consider using an Asian feedstock, since they’re likely burning palm oil on their planes.

“Airlines need to be strict with their fuel suppliers and recognize that they need to stop using Asian feedstocks entirely,” he added.

loose authentication

From 2030, the UK government’s SAF mandate requires that 10% of jet fuel supplied in the UK be sourced from sustainable sources. It will be phased in from 2025.

To ensure the sustainability of SAF, the government plans to rely in part on voluntary certification schemes, despite a 2016 EU Court of Audit ruling that it cannot guarantee that all used cooking oil imported into Europe is actually used.

The SAF supplied to British Airways and Virgin Atlantic last year was considered sustainable under one such scheme, the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC).

A 2021 Greenpeace investigation found that the ISCC, which is governed by an association dominated by traders, processors and other companies in the biomass industry, relies heavily on self-reporting rather than verification.

The Greenpeace report added: Due to weaknesses in governance, standards, transparency, auditing and implementation, this appears as a tick in the box initiative to help greenwash commodities for biofuels.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/uk-airlines-sustainable-fuel-used-cooking-oil-deforestation-palm-oil/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos