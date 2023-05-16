Why is this the best place to live in the United States?





The Best Place to Live in the USA earned the top spot on US News & World Report’s list for a number of reasons. Good weather is not one of them.

Green Bay, Wis., moved up two spots to become the best city to live in 2023, according to the publication’s annual rankings. With a population of around 107,000, Green Bay scores particularly high marks for value for money and overall quality of life – the two most heavily weighted criteria for determining ranking.

“In the weather category, it’s not doing well – it has harsh winters. But it’s considered very affordable…and its quality of life is doing well,” said Devon Thorsby, United States Realty Editor. United, at CBS MoneyWatch.

The median cost of a home in Green Bay is $247,092, which could help alleviate residents’ discomfort with the city’s harsh winters. Temperatures in Green Bay, Wisconsin’s third-largest city after Madison and Milwaukee, average 24 degrees in January, with more than a foot of snowfall in that month alone.

Aerial view of downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin at dusk. Getty Images

With high inflation continuing to weigh on household budgets, the extent of the stretch in the US dollar in any given location is increasingly significant.

“The value component is one of the things that people are starting to put more emphasis on when considering moving to a new part of the country,” Thorsby said.

In assessing the monetary value offered by cities, US News looked at factors such as housing affordability and “price parity,” which reflect an area’s general cost of goods.

“For the most part, Green Bay has been able to keep the cost of living very low,” she said. “Probably the fact that the weather might put some people off keeps it from being a very fast growing metropolitan area.”

Hunstville, Alabama, ranks second in US News’ Best Places list, which ranked the nation’s 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on their scores in the following categories: quality of life (accounting for 36% of the score ), value (23%), desirability (22%), labor market (19%). The Quality of Life Index takes into account data such as college readiness of high school students, quality of education, proximity to quality health care, crime rates and quality of life. ‘air.

To gauge a city’s overall desirability score, the editors administered a survey asking people where they would prefer to live, if they had a choice. Weather and a number of attributes such as museums, parks, restaurants, and bars relative to a metropolitan area’s total population also helped determine city scores.

More Americans moved South in 2022 04:56

Florida cities remain popular, with Sarasota and Naples ranking in the top 10. At No. 5 on US News’ list, Sarasota scores well for its vibrant arts scene, beaches, and food and drink establishments. With a population of just over 800,000, its median price is $387,630.

At No. 98, New York City isn’t ranked nearly as badly as it has been in previous years. Unsurprisingly, the Big Apple rings in the value category.

“The biggest challenge for New York is its accessibility, because it’s one of those metropolitan areas that has some of the richest people in the world but also the poorest,” Thorsby said. “This juxtaposition makes things like housing and the cost of goods and services so much higher.

“But desirability and the labor market are still performing very well,” she added. “He’s been ranked lower in the past – 98 is pretty good.”

Here is the list of the 10 best places to live in the United States (see the full list):

1. Green Bay, WI 2. Huntsville, AL 3. Raleigh and Durham, NC 4. Boulder, CO 5. Sarasota, FL 6. Naples, FL 7. Portland, ME 8. Charlotte, NC 9. Colorado Springs, CO 10 Fayetteville, AR

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/best-place-to-live-us-news-and-world-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos