Biden to cut short overseas trip as US debt ceiling talks progress





Joe Biden will cut short a planned trip abroad and return to Washington on Sunday, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave the first hint that lawmakers were moving toward a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid an unprecedented government default.

The American president is due to leave on Wednesday for the G7 meetings in Japan. He was originally scheduled to travel to Papua New Guinea and Australia, but those plans were scrapped, the White House said on Tuesday.

The change in plan came as Biden met with the four top congressmen of Republicans McCarthy and Mitch McConnell and Democrats Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries in the Oval Office on Tuesday to try to make progress on a potential deal to raise the cap on the debt and avoid default.

All parties were cautiously optimistic after the hour-long meeting.

The White House called the conversation productive and direct, adding that Biden was optimistic about the path to a responsible bipartisan budget deal if both sides negotiate in good faith and recognize that neither side will get everything they want. wanna.

Staffers would continue to meet daily to hammer out a deal, the White House said, and Biden would speak to congressional leaders by phone during his trip, before meeting again in person when he returns to Washington.

McCarthy, who has taken a more pessimistic tone in recent days, has been more circumspect. He told reporters that while he wasn’t more optimistic, the conversations had been productive.

The president added that it was possible to get an agreement by the end of the week, but warned: we have a lot of work to do in a short time.

The White House began formal talks with congressional leaders last week in a bid to reach an agreement before the Treasury runs out of money and is unable to meet its obligations. Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary, said the so-called X date could arrive as soon as June 1.

Recommended

Earlier on Tuesday, more than 140 executives from America’s biggest companies, including Goldman Sachs, Pfizer and KKR, warned that not raising the debt ceiling could lead to a potentially devastating scenario.

In an open letter to Biden and congressional leaders, executives from a wide range of leading businesses and investment firms warned that a failure to raise the debt ceiling could have disastrous consequences for the American economy.

We write to highlight the potentially disastrous consequences of the federal government failing to fulfill its obligations, the signatories wrote. In the absence of a resolution, the government risks running out of money as of June 1. Action to end the impending debt crisis is needed now.

The letter was organized by the Partnership for New York City, a group co-chaired by Albert Bourla, president and CEO of Pfizer, and Rob Speyer, president and CEO of Tishman Speyer, the real estate group. It was signed by leaders representing broad swaths of corporate America, including airline JetBlue, eyewear retailer Warby Parker and media group Cond Nast.

