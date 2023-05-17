Massachusetts US Attorney Rachael Rollins to resign after investigation





Local “She is optimistic about continuing the important work she has started, but understands that her presence has become a distraction.” American lawyer Rachael Rollins. Charles Krupa/AP, file

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press

updated May 16, 2023 | 4:24 p.m.

BOSTON (AP) Massachusetts-based U.S. attorney Rachael Rollins will step down after a month-long ethics investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential issues, his attorney said Tuesday.

The Justice Department watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation, but a lawyer for Rollins told The Associated Press that she will submit a resignation letter to President Joe Biden from here close of business on Friday.

Rachael has been deeply honored to serve as United States Attorney for the past 16 months and is incredibly proud of all that her office has accomplished during this limited time, particularly in the areas of gun violence and human rights. civilians, his attorney, former Justice Department inspector general Michael Bromwich, said in a statement.

“She is optimistic about continuing the important work she has started, but understands that her presence has become a distraction. The work of the bureau and the Department of Justice is far too important to be eclipsed by anything else, Bromwich said.

The resignation of a U.S. attorney for ethical reasons is an exceedingly rare phenomenon and is particularly notable for a Justice Department which, under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, has sought to restore a sense of normalcy and good governance after the turbulent four years of the Trump administration.

Rollins was sworn in as Massachusetts’ top federal law enforcement official in January 2022 after serving as a district attorney for Boston and surrounding communities.

Rollins was praised by progressives for her approach to law enforcement before being elevated to top U.S. attorney amid fierce Republican opposition. Vice President Kamala Harris had to vote twice for her nomination to go forward.

The Associated Press was first to report in November that the Inspector General’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins following his appearance last year at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser featuring the first Lady Jill Biden.

People familiar with the investigation told the AP at the time that the probe had extended to other areas, including Rollins’ use of his personal cell phone to conduct Department of Justice business. Justice and a trip she took to California that was paid for by an outside group.

The Office of Inspectors General’s scrutiny of Rollins began after she was photographed last July arriving at a home in Andover, Mass., where the DNC fundraiser with Jill Biden was being held. That was according to two people briefed on the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

The Office of Inspector General generally investigates allegations of fraud, abuse, or violation of other Department of Justice policies.

Rollins said in a July tweet that she had permission to meet the first lady and left the event early to speak at two community events. A person familiar with the talks before that event told the AP that Rollins was given only limited permission to meet with Jill Biden outside the house.

Rollins acknowledged the investigation during a December meeting with reporters, saying she didn’t want her office to be distracted by the investigation.

I certainly think any time there’s an investigation of somebody and I’ve been the chief of law enforcement in two different roles, it definitely affects you, Rollins said at the time. .

The United States Office of Special Counsel, another federal watchdog agency, also investigated whether Rollins’ participation in the fundraiser violated the Hatch Act, a law that limits political activity by employees of the government. The status of this investigation is unclear.

In addition to probing the appearance of the fundraiser, the Inspector General’s office copied phone content from some employees in Rollins’ office as part of their investigation into his possible use of his personal phone for business. from the Justice Department, a person familiar with the matter told AP last year. .

The inspector general also reviewed a trip Rollins took to California that was paid for by an outside group, even though Justice Department employees aren’t supposed to accept payments for the trips. The trip was for CAA Amplify, the annual gathering of entertainment, business and political figures hosted by one of Hollywood’s top talent agencies, the Creative Artists Agency.

After being named in 2021 as Massachusetts’ top federal law enforcement official, Rollins faced a fierce backlash from Republicans, who portrayed her as a radical. As district attorney for Suffolk County, which includes Boston, Rollins pushed for ambitious criminal justice changes, including a policy of not prosecuting certain low-level crimes such as shoplifting.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is deadlocked on his nomination before it is confirmed by the full Senate in a 51-50 vote, with Harris breaking the tie.

