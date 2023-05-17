Russian-Ukrainian War Latest: Putin Kiev Air Raid Damaged US Patriot Systems





Zelensky was greeted gallantly on his visit to Germany.

A wave of Russian missile strikes launched in unison Tuesday morning likely damaged the US-made Patriot missile defense system being used by Ukraine, two US officials said.

Patriot is one of the most advanced air defense systems in the world designed to operate against a mix of aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

The system has not been destroyed and Washington and Kiev are discussing how best to restore it in Ukraine without removing it, one of the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Just hours ago, Russia said it had destroyed a US-built surface-to-air missile defense system with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile.

Vladimir Putin has made explicit threats to damage and remove Patriot missile defense systems that the West has delivered to Ukraine.

On the battlefield front, Ukrainian forces recently reclaimed about 20 square kilometers of territory from Russia around the eastern city of Bakhmut, Kyiv said.

A wave of Russian airstrikes may have damaged a US-made Patriot missile defense system being used by Ukraine, two US officials said on Tuesday.

Washington and Kiev have already been talking about how best to fix the system and it is unlikely that the system will have to be removed from Ukraine at this point, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The official added that the US would have a better understanding going forward and the information could change over time.

This comes hours after the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had destroyed the US-built Patriot surface-to-air missile defense system with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile in a night attack on Ukraine, but gave no further details.

Vladimir Putin has made a clear threat to damage and remove the Patriot missile defense system the West has supplied to Ukraine.

Ukraine shot down 18 Russian missiles overnight, including six Kinzhal salvos. It is not clear what Western weapons Ukraine used.

When asked about Ukraine’s claims, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu dismissed them. The Pentagon did not immediately comment.

Patriot is one of the most advanced US air defense systems designed to operate against a mix of aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. It usually includes launch pads along with radar and other support vehicles.

1684300397Korea Signs $130 Million Aid Package to Ukraine

South Korea will provide a $130 million ($104 million) financial aid package to Kiev after the Ukrainian first lady’s visit to Seoul for military aid.

South Korea’s Ministry of Finance announced that Minister Kyong-ho Chu and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko attended a meeting in Seoul and signed an agreement on a package consisting of donations and aid loans.

South Korea, a major producer of shells, said it would not provide lethal weapons to Ukraine citing its relationship with Russia.

But South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol said in an interview with Reuters last month that the government would not insist on humanitarian or financial aid alone if Ukrainian civilians were attacked on a large scale or if a situation unacceptable to the international community occurred.

1684298119Russia has fired more weapons to overwhelm Ukraine, US officials say.

Russian forces are using more weapons than usual to overwhelm and disrupt Ukraine’s air defenses, a US official familiar with the matter told CNN.

The official said the escalated attacks seen this week could work in Ukraine’s favor. Because the action forced Russia to dig deeper into its limited supply of precision munitions.

Moscow is trying to target command and control centers in Kiev and other high-value areas, as seen yesterday when Russia launched a larger air attack consisting of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles all at once from north, south and east directions. tried, the official said. .

1684294956EU meeting in support of the Zelensky rally at the Council, citing success on the battlefield

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stepped up efforts to seek more support for Ukraine, saying at the fourth Council of Europe summit that Ukraine could achieve unimaginable battlefield success last year.

A year ago we failed to shoot down most terrorist missiles, especially ballistic missiles. And now I’m asking you one thing. If we could, what would we not do when we came together with the determination to save lives? The answer is to unite and give 100 per cent in any field when we have the goal of protecting our people and Europe, said Prime Minister Zelensky.

Addressing leaders at the virtual summit, he laid out Ukraine’s historic feat of dropping cruise and ballistic missiles.

Today, Ukraine has faced the difficult challenge of a powerful Russian missile attack. These challenges are something we all need to pay attention to right now.”

At 3 am, our people were awakened by an explosion. In particular, in our sky there were 18 Russian missiles of various types, ballistic missiles that the terrorist state boasted about. We were told that such a missile would bring guaranteed death because it would be impossible to shoot it down, Zelensky said.

The wartime president said Russia’s simultaneous use of ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, made it particularly difficult for our air defenses to save lives. However, all lives were saved and all missiles, including ballistic ones, were shot down. one hundred percent! This is a historic result, he said.

1684293930Russia Denies Kyiv’s Claim to Shoot Down Missile

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the generally claimed number of intercepted Ukrainian missiles was three times greater than ours. [Moscow] start.

And they always get the type of missile wrong. That’s why they don’t hit them. He said without elaborating.

Ukraine said it shot down six Russian Kinzhal missiles overnight, a weapon Moscow has branded as an unstoppable next-generation hypersonic missile.

1684288800Zelensky needs Sunak to help Ukraine’s allies go farther and faster with weapons and jets.

Kim Sengupta writes that Britain’s willingness to go first in breaching its military aid spurred broader Western action. The Ukrainian president needs it now more than ever.

1684285200Ben Wallace calls UK ‘alert’ to Russia’s use of chemical weapons

Ben Wallace says Britain is ‘alert’ about Russia’s use of chemical weapons

1684281600Ukraine claims to have shot down multiple unstoppable Russian missiles during bombardment of Kiev.

Ukraine claims to have shot down a salvo of Russian hypersonic missiles, one of Moscow’s most powerful weapons, during an attack on the capital city of Kiev, whose density has been described as exceptional.

This is the first time that Ukraine has claimed to have shot down several Kinzhal, meaning the daggers of Russian missiles, at once. If confirmed, it would demonstrate the effectiveness of Kiev’s newly deployed Western air defenses to help deter Russia’s most advanced weapons.

President Vladimir Putin has previously argued that Kinzhal will be able to overcome all existing and … future air and missile defense systems.

Like a scene from 1684277965Apocalypse Now: I was there when missiles rocked Kiev

The noise that repeatedly filled the air earlier this morning was extraordinary. It’s a thrilling, terribly shocking sound that cuts through your chest and into your stomach, writes Kit Macdonald.

1684270825South Korea’s President Vows to Expand Non-Lethal Aid to Kiev During Meeting with Ukraine’s First Lady

South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol met with Ukraine’s first lady in Seoul on Tuesday and pledged to expand non-lethal aid to Kiev.

Olena Zelenska visited Korea as a special envoy of President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Yoon’s office, Zelenska, in a meeting with Yun, requested that South Korea expand its support for non-lethal munitions, including mine detection and clearance equipment and ambulance vehicles.

Spokesman Lee Do-woon said in a briefing that Minister Yoon replied that he would closely coordinate with NATO and other international partners to actively support the Ukrainian people.

