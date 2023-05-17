What to expect as US continues debt ceiling talks | Political news





Tensions are mounting as the deadline for the United States to raise spending limits and avoid a potentially disastrous default looms on the horizon.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday to discuss ways forward. The United States Treasury Department has warned that it could run out of funds to cover the country’s bills as early as June 1.

In US politics, it is up to Congress to raise spending limits and prevent defaults. McCarthy said he wouldn’t do it without an agreement to cut spending on social programs.

The result was a stalemate in which little progress was made, even as experts warned that a default could have disastrous effects on the US economy.

Every day Congress fails to act, we experience increased economic costs that could slow the U.S. economy, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday. There’s no time to lose.

President Biden is due to leave on Wednesday for an overseas trip to attend the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Japan. But officials confirmed on Tuesday that he would return over the weekend, canceling previous plans to make stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea to resume debt ceiling negotiations in the United States.

Here are some details about who’s involved in the debt ceiling negotiations, what to expect in the days ahead, and what it would mean for the United States to default on its debt.

What is the debt limit?

The debt ceiling is the US spending limit, currently set at around $31.4 trillion. Generally, raising government spending limits is routine. But what was once a fairly uncontroversial process has become increasingly politicized over the years.

When was it last lifted?

The debt ceiling was last raised in 2021, when Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate raised spending limits with little drama.

Today, the Democrats control the White House and the Senate, but the Republicans have a majority in the House of Representatives.

McCarthy, facing pressure from his party’s right flank, is using Republican influence on the debt ceiling to push for spending cuts and greater restrictions on programs such as food assistance for households in low income.

Avoiding an unprecedented default is a fundamental duty of Congress, Biden said in a Twitter post on Tuesday. And House Republicans know it, they avoided default three times under my predecessor, without once threatening our economy. Default is not an option.

What are the members of each party saying?

McCarthy and the Republican Party have said they are trying to rein in government spending.

We can raise the debt ceiling if we limit what we’re going to spend going forward, McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday.

These limitations are largely focused on social programs and include working conditions offered for food assistance.

The Republican demands left the country’s more than $850 billion military budget largely untouched. Meanwhile, Democrats have capitalized on Republican lawmakers raising spending limits quietly when their own party is in power.

The Republicans blew up our debt by giving huge tax breaks to the rich. Now they are refusing to raise the debt ceiling and foot the bill, risking global economic catastrophe unless they can dump Social Security, Medicare and Medicare, said the Senator Bernie Sanders in a social media post in January.

America cannot default on its debt. If we were to do that, it would be catastrophic, Biden said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday. It is beyond comprehension. No serious person in either party ever thought that was an option.

What happens if the United States defaults?

A U.S. debt default would be uncharted territory, but experts agree on one key point: It would be deeply troubling for the U.S. and global economies.

Treasury Secretary Yellen has previously warned that if the United States does not raise the debt ceiling in early June, a default would trigger economic and financial disaster.

A default would increase the cost of borrowing in perpetuity. Future investments would become considerably more expensive, Yellen told a group of businessmen in April.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also said a US default would have very serious repercussions around the world, including a potential slowdown in global gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

If the government is unable to cover its bills after June 1, federal workers could see delays in their wages and the government could struggle to maintain certain functions.

What is the status of the talks?

Biden and McCarthy met on Tuesday, alongside other members of the Democratic and Republican congressional leadership, the second such meeting last week.

Republican Sen. John Thune told reporters on Tuesday that there had been too many cooks in the negotiations and that the talks should be limited to Biden and McCarthy.

Adding to the difficulty is the fact that McCarthy, who was elected House Republican leader after a contentious and drawn-out process following the 2022 midterm elections, is vulnerable to attack from extremists within his party.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has called on the Senate and President Joe Biden to pass a controversial bill to raise the debt ceiling [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Despite the obstacles, Biden sounded an optimistic note over the weekend, saying there was a desire on their part as well as ours to reach a deal.

