Sir Jim Ratcliffe Warns North Sea Energy ‘Death’ From UK Windfall | business news





The owner of the North Sea’s largest pipeline system has warned that the future of domestic production is in doubt due to the severity of Britain’s unintended taxes.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man and whose Ineos business owns the Forties oil and gas pipeline, said the tax rate applied to North Sea production now means industrial investment is now only flowing into the US in meaningful ways.

The government introduced the Energy Profit Levy (EPL) last year to take advantage of the record prices companies are enjoying after Russia started a war in Ukraine.

The idea was to recover some of taxpayer money spent on energy assistance schemes for homes and businesses while retaining investment incentives to bolster UK energy security.

But Sir Jim, along with his colleagues in other companies who cut jobs in response, argued that the tax rate was too punitive.

“The UK has raised its tax on the North Sea from 40 per cent to 75 per cent, and many operators are now halting or canceling their investment plans,” he said.

“The big winner is in the US, where operators in the Gulf of Mexico can pay only 37% of their taxes and investment is at its highest level in a decade.”

Image: Ineos Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Sir Jim said: “The so-called ‘windfall’ of the British government is really primitive politics.

“I have never thought about the long-term consequences of this ‘taxation’ measure.

“Taxes are so high that profits can no longer fund future investments, and besides, new investments do not pay well because of invariably high tax rates.”

Ineos chairman Brian Gilvary also told Sky News that the unexpected tax “made sense” when it was introduced, but that is no longer the case as the tax rate has risen at the same time that oil prices have fallen by 60%.

Ineos said up to £1 billion is currently being invested in the Forties pipeline system, which carries the equivalent of 575,000 barrels per day from 85 oilfields to a processing facility in Grangemouth.

It explained that the network is being upgraded “to remain fit for purpose into the 2040s.”

But the group said its funding relies on the North Sea basin, which remains a viable oil and gas hub.

One of the front runners to potentially buy Manchester United, Sir Jim is not known to speak openly about his business interests.

His intervention adds more fuel to the bitter debate over serendipitous taxes that Labor and other opposition parties have said will increase further as families find it increasingly difficult to make ends meet.

Both Shell and BP reported record group gains in 2022. That’s a figure that critics, including climate activists, have described as excessive and morally wrong.

Both companies maintained their shareholder compensation rates for the first quarter of 2023.

Responding to Sir Jim’s comments, a government spokesperson said:

“We’ve made it clear that we want to encourage the reinvestment of sector profits to support the economy, jobs and energy security. That’s why the more businesses invest in the UK, the less tax they pay.”

