Jet Fighter Support Commitments From Ukraine, UK, Netherlands | dispute news





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte have agreed to build an international coalition to provide F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.

British and Dutch Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Mark Rutte have agreed to build an international coalition to provide fighter jet support to Ukraine, a key piece of military equipment that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has long sought from his supportive Western allies. Agreed. The country’s fight against the Russian army.

Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte agreed to build an international coalition to assist with everything from training to procurement of F16 jets to bring combat aviation capabilities to Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Downing Street office Sunaks said in a statement on Tuesday. At the summit of the Council of Europe in Iceland

The prime minister reiterated his belief that Ukraine’s rightful place lies in NATO, and leaders agreed on the importance of an ally providing long-term security support to Ukraine to ensure it can deter future aggression, a spokesman said.

Most NATO members in Europe have left open the possibility of sending F-16s to Ukraine, even though President Joe Biden recently said in January that the US would not.

According to Psaropoulos, air defense experts say the US-built F-16 fighter jets could give Ukraine an edge over the Russian air force, but only if combined with the powerful missiles and targeting intelligence the West has to offer and pose risks. do. It is drawing Ukraine’s western allies into the war more aggressively.

(Al Jazeera)

Rutte said in a tweet on Tuesday that he and Sunak talked about issues they were working on together and continued joint support for Ukraine in the face of a horrific Russian aggression. The Dutch prime minister did not comment on providing fighter support and training.

England remains one of the main partners of the Netherlands. In Reykjavk I spoke with Prime Minister @RishiSunak about the issues at work and of course our continued joint support for Ukraine in the face of a terrible Russian aggression. pic.twitter.com/M8ItmkElWh

Mark Lute (@MinPres) May 16, 2023

Western countries have been wary of supplying Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, fearing their use could escalate war. But Zelensky said work on the fighter coalition was briskly underway after visiting Sunac on Monday at his Checkers Country estate outside London.

UK meeting with @RishiSunak. He spoke of the very important leadership of Britain in the defense and military coalition.

Thank you for your decision to train our pilots. We are creating a coalition to train modern Western aircraft pilots.

We keep working pic.twitter.com/BFznW8dNhf

(@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he had opened the door to training Ukrainian fighter pilots, even aside from sending fighter jets to the Ukrainian armed forces.

We have opened the door to training pilots alongside several other European countries that are ready. In a televised interview with broadcaster TF1, Macron believes discussions are ongoing with Americans.

Training can start now,” he said.

Dutch news outlet NOS reported Tuesday that Prime Minister Rutte said on May 4, during Zelensky’s visit to the Netherlands, that F-16 supplies are being discussed between Britain, Denmark and Belgium, as well as Amsterdam and London. fighter problem.

Speaking at the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland, earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy again urged Western allies to step up Ukraine’s air defense.

The territory of Ukraine is large, and additional anti-aircraft defense systems and missiles are needed to make air defense results like last night the rule of the country. We also need modern fighters with impeccable air defense systems. And I am confident we will get there, said the Ukrainian leader.

Later, in his nightly address, Zelenskyy called out Sunak and Rutte’s reported pledge that fighter jets would give the coalition a good start, and added:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/5/17/ukraine-receives-jet-fighter-support-pledge-from-uk-netherlands The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos