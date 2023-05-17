US default could trigger recession, says Yellen





WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Tuesday that a default on public debt payments would likely leave millions of Americans without income, potentially triggering a recession that could destroy many jobs and American companies.

Yellen told a gathering of community bankers that the unprecedented economic and financial crisis would be exacerbated by potential disruptions to federal government operations, including air traffic control, law enforcement, border security and the national defence, and telecommunications systems.

The accompanying financial crisis could multiply the severity of the recession, she said in prepared remarks for the delivery, adding: “It is very conceivable that we will see a number of financial markets break down – with a global panic triggering margin calls, runs and fire sells.”

Yellen told Congress on Monday that the Treasury expects to only be able to pay US government bills until June 1 without raising the debt ceiling, which has pressured Republicans in Congress and the White House to reach an agreement in the coming days.

Failure to reach an agreement would have serious economic and financial consequences, she said.

“Our economy would suddenly find itself in an unprecedented economic and financial storm,” she said, adding that 66 million Social Security recipients and millions of veterans and military families would likely go unpaid. . “And the resulting income shock could lead to a recession that would destroy many American jobs and businesses,” she said.

Yellen said the impasse over the federal debt ceiling is already driving up borrowing costs and adding to the country’s debt burden, and urged Congress to avoid the “eleventh hour on the brink” on the debt ceiling in 2011 that led to the first ever US credit rating downgrade.

“Time is running out. Every day that Congress fails to act, we experience increased economic costs that could slow the American economy,” Yellen said in remarks to the Independent Community Bankers of America.

“The American economy is at stake. So are the livelihoods of millions of Americans. There is no time to waste. Congress should address the debt limit as soon as possible.”

US President Joe Biden is due to meet at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Tuesday with Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives McCarthy and the other three top congressional leaders to hammer out a plan to avert the nation’s first-ever default.

Yellen said the 2011 crisis — when lawmakers raised the debt ceiling shortly before the government had to stop making payments — showed the serious repercussions of not acting sooner.

Consumer confidence then fell more than 20%, while the S&P 500 stock index fell 17% and mortgage and auto loan costs rose, she said.

Allowing the US to default would jeopardize the country’s reputation and undermine the foundation of US global economic leadership, she said.

Investors had already become more reluctant to hold government debt maturing in early June, and the standoff was adding to the overall debt burden, she said.

Yellen gave an upbeat assessment of the health of U.S. community banks, noting that many reported higher net income in 2022 than before the pandemic, even as some regional banks came under increased pressure following the failure of two major regional banks. – Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

There were some “aftershocks”, including the First Republic Bank bankruptcy, she said, but she saw “no signs of a change in the fundamental health of the banking system”.

Still, the Treasury remained vigilant and continued to monitor conditions closely, she said, adding that the government stood ready to take further action if necessary, including if smaller institutions saw deposits that were in danger of going unsettled. propagate.

