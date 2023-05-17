UK asylum seekers lose basic housing protections to reduce hotel use | immigration and asylum





Ministers are removing basic housing protections from asylum seekers under new rules designed to move tens of thousands of people out of hotels and into the private rental sector.

The change will exempt landlords from regulations regulating everything from electrical safety to minimum room sizes, leading activists to warn that the government is preparing to cram people into smaller spaces to ease the crisis in asylum seeker accommodation. .

Members of the House of Representatives are expected to vote on a plan proposed by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Housing Secretary Michael Gove as early as Wednesday.

Under the change, landlords of asylum seekers in England and Wales are no longer required to register with local authorities. The rule allows landlords to accommodate asylum seekers for two years without obtaining a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) license, a standard requirement for all landlords who rent more than one unit on a single property.

Mary Atkinson, campaign and network manager for the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, said: But many asylum centers already fall short of these standards, with people finding sanctuary housed in cramped, windowless rooms smaller than prisons.

Without an HMO license, already traumatized people risk living in places unsuitable for human habitation.

Gove is pushing the rules through the Commons at Braverman’s request as the government works to reduce the number of people temporarily housed in hotels. He plans to vote in the commons with little fanfare on a day governed by the publication of his bill that would prevent landlords from evicting tenants without cause.

Massive backlogs in the asylum processing system resulted in more than 50,000 asylum seekers being accommodated in hotels across the country at a cost of $6 million per day. Meanwhile, the cramped and unsanitary conditions of the makeshift accommodations led to outbreaks of highly contagious diseases such as diphtheria.

The interim solution has created alarm among health workers and migrant activists. But they have angered many Conservative MPs, who they say are putting pressure on communities and services.

Braverman is already planning to accommodate asylum seekers on extra cruise ships, barges and ferries to alleviate the crisis. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is lobbying the European Commission for Human Rights over a Council of Europe meeting in Iceland to reduce the ability of the European Court of Human Rights to block the expulsion of asylum seekers.

Ministers hope that eliminating housing regulations for private owners will speed people away from hotels.

A government spokesperson said: By temporarily removing this licensing requirement, we will be able to secure more suitable long-term accommodations while continuing to meet our statutory management obligations.

The repeal of this rule means landlords of asylum seekers who operate their properties through large service companies like Serco will no longer have to provide gas or electrical safety certificates before tenants can move in.

They are not asked to provide documentation on demand to show that electrical appliances and furniture are safe and usable. They also do not have to comply with the standard requiring a room of at least 4.6 square meters for children under the age of 10 and a room of at least 6.5 square meters for those aged 10 and older.

Shelter CEO Polly Neate said: Governments are putting thousands of people, including children and the elderly, at grave risk by repealing these safeguards to relax minimum space standards.

Braverman used a speech at the National Conservatism Conference this week to argue for reduced migration, despite pressure from some cabinet colleagues to allow more people to come to the UK to boost the economy.

Gove endorsed the Home Secretary on Tuesday, saying at the same meeting that he believes that lowering the housing target will push housing construction to its lowest level in decades, but immigration is the main cause of the UK housing crisis.

Gove said: Britain has always benefited from the arrival of talented people and those fleeing persecution, but recently that number has reached a level where there are inevitable pressures on housing and public services.

Change description

What is an HMO? A multi-occupancy home is any home that is rented to three or more tenants in one or more households. This applies whether it is a house or block of flats and the landlord must register with the local council.

What are the licensing requirements? The landlord renting the HMO must provide:

Gas safety certificate annually.

Smoke alarms on all occupied floors.

Declaration that electrical appliances and furniture are safe upon request.

A written statement of the terms of occupancy to the lessee.

Carbon monoxide alarms in all living rooms with gas or oil heaters.

A declaration by a qualified electrician that the electrical installation is safe.

Minimum size bedrooms: 6.51 sqm for a room occupied by one person over 10 years old. 10.22 sqm for a room occupied by two occupants over 10 years old. 4.64 sqm for a room occupied by one person under 10 years of age.

What do the new rules mean? The government will still have some oversight of landlords renting to asylum seekers. Because the official will sign the contract. But activists say the Home Office has already proven it is unable to provide safe and sanitary asylum accommodation after a diphtheria outbreak at a hotel and at the Manston detention facility in Kent.

