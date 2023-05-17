Bankrupt US bank bosses refuse to return millions in wages





Top executives at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have refused to pledge to voluntarily return millions of dollars paid to them before their bank collapses sparked a regional banking crisis in the United States. United.

In their first public appearances since the two lenders were shut down by regulators in March, former SVB chief executive Greg Becker, alongside former Signature executives Scott Shay and Eric Howell, were interviewed by members of the Senate Banking Committee on their roles in the recent failures.

Lawmakers including Elizabeth Warren, the progressive Democratic senator from Massachusetts, repeatedly asked Becker and Shay if they would return their salaries to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which suffered billions of dollars in losses following the collapse of the two banks.

Becker, who won nearly $10 million in 2022, refrained from committing to returning any money, but said he would work with regulators throughout the process to review that specific area. Shay, who was paid $6 million last year, said he has no plans to.

Becker was also questioned by Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic senator from Maryland, about a report that SVB executive pay skyrocketed after they began buying riskier assets exposed to rising interest rates. ‘interest.

Becker and Shay argued that their banks were well-run lenders whose failures were the result of a confluence of events, including the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the collapse of Silvergate in the same week in March and bank runs exacerbated by social media.

I really believe that with the information we had at the time we made our decisions, we made the best decisions we could have, Becker said.

In written testimony released ahead of the hearing on Monday, Becker blamed an unprecedented run on filings fueled by rumors and misconceptions about the SVB’s collapse.

Democratic and Republican senators on Tuesday berated the leaders for a perceived lack of accountability. Mr. Becker, you blamed just about everyone for the failures of the SVBs, said Sherrod Brown, Democratic chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

Katie Britt, a Republican senator from Alabama, told Becker that she was concerned about the lack of accountability you chose to take on for the role you played until the bank failed you. led over the past 12 years.

The senators convened the hearing to consider the failures of SVB and Signature in early March, which shook confidence in US regional lenders and led to the collapse of the First Republic last month. A separate House hearing focused on the oversight of US banking regulators.

The root cause of the eventual failure of the California-based SVBs was its decision to invest a rush of deposits from technology companies and venture capital firms in a securities portfolio consisting mainly of US mortgage bonds and debt. long term. These investments lost value when the Fed started raising interest rates last year.

Recommended

The decision to sell some of its holdings at a loss of $1.8 billion based on what Becker claimed was advice from Goldman Sachs spooked investors and depositors, sparking a bank run and leaving SVB du difficult to raise new capital.

Goldman, which worked on a separate capital-raising attempt by SVB at the same time, said on Monday that it had informed SVB in writing that it would not act as an adviser on the sale of securities and that SVB would not should not trust the advice of this in this matter.

New York-based Signature was seized by regulators days after SVB closed. The bank had more than doubled its deposits by 2022 by being one of the few lenders to accept funds from clients involved in cryptocurrencies.

Brown accused SVB and Signature executives of prioritizing profits over the safety of their customers’ deposits.

We took risk management seriously, Becker explained. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, the top Republican on the banking committee, said it was hard to believe Becker’s defense.

On Tuesday in the House, Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chairman for supervision, said the U.S. banking system as a whole was healthy and resilient despite the recent period of acute crisis.

Patrick McHenry, Republican chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, accused the Fed of being too slow to react to soaring inflation, leading it to rapidly raise interest rates during of the past year. This injected increased interest rate risks into the financial system, he said.

