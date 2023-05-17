Vauxhall Owner Stellantis Confirms Brexit Threat to UK Factory | business news





Vauxhall’s parent company has urged the government to renegotiate the Brexit deal with the EU to rectify factors endangering the future of British factories.

Stellantis, which owns Citroën, Fiat and Peugeot among stable brands, uses submissions to parliamentary committee’s inquiry into electric vehicle (EV) production to warn it can no longer meet Brexit trade rules for parts suppliers I did.

The company said its commitments to its Luton and Ellesmere Port plants two years ago were based on meeting strict trade conditions, which require that from 2024, 45% of EV value must originate in the EU or the UK to allow tariff-free trade. .

Stellantis said it would extend that date to 2027 or “impose a 10% tariff on trade between the UK and the EU”.

Submissions to the BEIS Committee continued as follows: Europe to England.

“This is a threat to the sustainability of our export business and UK manufacturing operations.

“To strengthen the sustainability of our manufacturing plants in the UK, the UK should consider a trade agreement with Europe.”

The company says the industry is watching a climate-driven ban on the sale of new cars and vans powered by diesel and petrol in the UK in 2030.

Efforts to boost domestic battery production took a toll when startup British Volt collapsed earlier this year and was later rescued.

Reuters subsequently reported comments by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares that the British car industry would be “in trouble” without British-made batteries.

“If the cost of EV manufacturing in the UK becomes uncompetitive and unsustainable operations end, manufacturers will continue to invest and not relocate manufacturing operations outside the UK, as seen with previously established UK manufacturers such as Ford and Mini”.

A major hurdle to British investment is the huge supply of sweeteners by the US government to manufacturers.

Unlike Nissan, Stellantis has no plans to make its own batteries in the country. However, the Japan-based company has also expressed concerns about its viability in the UK due to competitive factors, including high energy costs.

Stellantis suspended investments in its joint battery plant in Canada this week after accusing the Canadian government of breaking its funding pledge.

It is known that Jaguar Land Rover has requested a subsidy for the construction of a battery plant from the British government.

