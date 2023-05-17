Cheap Chinese electric cars are set to disrupt the US vehicle market





Chinese brands have mastered the quality and affordability of electric vehicles. After years of watching the US market, Chinese brands are on the way. Competition from Chinese brands is “very, very real”. Loading Something is loading.

After years of preparation, Chinese automakers are poised to disrupt the U.S. electric vehicle market.

Industry watchers say it’s only a matter of time before Chinese automakers bring their impressive and, above all, inexpensive electric cars to the United States. After years of threatening to move to US shores, companies are closer than ever to moving to the United States.

On their home turf, Chinese companies have already beaten their American rivals, taking market share from companies like Ford and General Motors by offering better and cheaper electric cars to buyers. They also started exporting a large number of brands to Europe.

As Chinese auto industry leaders like Nio and Geely consider moving to the United States, the big question is whether they can overcome political friction and whether American buyers follow suit?

“There are going to be some interesting years ahead to see if Ford and GM and others can stave off the arrival of Chinese competition,” said Martin French, chief executive of consultancy Berylls. “From what we saw at the Shanghai Auto Show this year, this competition is very, very real.”

China’s electric vehicle industry has exploded in recent years. In 2022, electric vehicle sales in the United States hit a new high of 800,000, while Chinese buyers purchased some 5 million all-electric passenger vehicles. After years without contest, Tesla is about to lose its crown as the world’s largest electric vehicle maker to a Chinese company, BYD.

Toyota, Hyundai, now BYD

In the 1970s, Japanese automakers like Toyota and Honda introduced affordable, fuel-efficient vehicles that put American automakers on their heels. More recently, Korean brands like Hyundai and Kia have eaten Ford and GM’s lunch on SUVs.

History can repeat itself. Chinese electric vehicle makers can gain a foothold in the United States by selling at an affordable price, analysts said.

“Is it possible for Chinese companies to do what others have done before, only now with electric vehicles? The answer is absolutely,” Bill Russo, former Chrysler executive and CEO of Automobility, told Insider. a Shanghai-based consulting firm. “Who doesn’t want affordable vehicles?”

But as political tensions between China and the United States escalate, entering the US market could be more painful for China than it has been for Japan or Korea. In addition to general concerns from consumers who may be less likely to support a Chinese brand, analysts say lawmakers are likely to apply greater scrutiny to any Chinese company intending to operate in the United States.

A 27.5% Trump-era import tariff remains in place on Chinese cars, while the Biden administration’s new tax credits for electric vehicle purchases favor vehicles built in North America with battery components not sourced from China.

China wins on prices

American brands, including electric vehicle leader Tesla, have long promised a long-range electric vehicle option priced at or below $30,000. But progress has been slow and sometimes regressive. GM plans to cancel the Bolt EV, America’s cheapest electric vehicle, by the end of 2023 and use that plant to build expensive electric pickup trucks instead.

Meanwhile, Chinese brands are unmatched in terms of accessibility in their own territory and in Europe.

One of China’s most popular electric vehicles is the Wuling Hong Guang Mini, a tiny city car that costs the equivalent of around $5,000. At the Shanghai auto show last month, BYD launched a sleek, pint-sized sedan called the Seagull with an estimated range of 190 miles. Its starting price? Less than $11,000.

Tu Le, managing director of Sino Auto Insights, a consultancy specializing in the Chinese auto industry, says Chinese companies don’t skimp on quality in the name of affordability.

“They have the products to back it up,” he said. “I’ve driven a number of Chinese brands of electric vehicles, and damn it, the Europeans are in trouble.”

But Chinese domination won’t happen overnight.

Even when Chinese brands hit American shores, it won’t happen all at once. These companies are likely to test the waters with low-volume launches and research the market before taking the full plunge. Of the dozens of brands that might want a slice of the pie, only a few will be able to sell in the United States at any meaningful volume, Le said.

The automakers most likely to break through first will be those that already have a global presence, Russo said: Geely and BYD. (BYD’s CEO recently said the company isn’t currently looking at the US passenger car market, but the company already has a small commercial vehicle footprint here).

Polestar, a Swedish electric vehicle brand owned by Geely and Volvo, is already importing from China. Nio, a startup, has announced plans to enter the United States by 2025.

The next step is to set up manufacturing in North America, which Le expects Chinese companies to do once they have a foothold in the market. The sheer size of the U.S. auto market means new entrants will need to build locally to be seriously competitive over the long term, he said.

“Americans think the tidal wave is coming from Silicon Valley. It’s not,” Le said. “It comes both ways.”

