Liz Truss warns.





London Liz Truss will urge her successor Rishi Sunak to freeze trade and economic talks with Britain and China when she visits Taiwan on Wednesday.

In a speech in Taipei, the former British prime minister will urge the current prime minister to rule out the reopening of the Economic and Financial Dialogue and Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO) for discussions between Britain and China. journalists in advance.

British government officials negotiated last year to hold the JETCO meeting, but the meeting was put on hold due to opposition from MPs under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“It has always been clear that China remains the greatest state-based threat to the UK’s economic security,” the UK government said.

Given that China is a permanent member of the UN Security Council and the world’s second-largest economy, it is in its national interests to remain engaged, especially on issues such as climate change, global health and macroeconomic stability. A government spokesman said.

Truss, who landed in Taipei on Tuesday, became the first former British prime minister to visit Taiwan since Margaret Thatcher went there in the 1990s. It is interpreted as a head-on rebuke to China for opposing the visit to Korea by Speaker Nancy Pelosi last year when she was Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In her speech, Truss also took aim at European policy on Taiwan, labeling it “totally irresponsible” and saying that an autonomous island China claims as its own is the continent’s “core interest”.

Former British Foreign Secretary Truss, who left office after 49 days in office in October, has championed a more hawkish stance on China in the West.

On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with Politico last month that Europe should not get caught up in a confrontation between China and the United States over Taiwan.

I think it’s completely irresponsible for European countries to wash their hands in Taiwan just because Taiwan is far away or not in our continent’s core interests. Rather, it’s a key concern for Europeans,” says Truss.

Truss will not only suspend economic and trade talks, but will also require Sunak to shut down the Confucius Institute that promotes and teaches Chinese culture and language. Such services, she said, could be provided by Hong Kong and Taiwanese nationals in the UK.

She will also reiterate her call to classify China as a “threat” in Britain’s Unified Review of Britain’s foreign policy blueprint.

Truss will advocate for Taiwan’s accession to the comprehensive and progressive agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which the UK agreed in principle to accede to last March. China should block membership, she would say.

There are still too many people in the West who are clinging to the idea of ​​working with China on issues like climate change. There are bigger problems than China’s world domination or the future of freedom and democracy.”

Truss will speak at the Prospect Foundation think tank on Wednesday morning local time before holding a press conference.

