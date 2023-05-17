ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by US or global agency





The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention will be key to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems.

As this technology advances, we understand that people are worried about how it could change the way we live. So are we, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told a Senate hearing.

Altman proposed the creation of a US or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the power to revoke that license and ensure compliance with safety standards.

His San Francisco-based startup caught the public eye after releasing ChatGPT late last year. The free chatbot tool answers questions with compelling human-like answers.

What started as a panic among educators over the use of ChatGPT to cheat on assignments has spread to broader concerns about the ability of the latest generation of generative AI tools to mislead people misleading, spreading lies, violating copyright protections, and disrupting some jobs.

And while there’s no immediate sign that Congress will craft sweeping new rules on AI, as European lawmakers are doing, societal concerns have brought Altman and other tech CEOs to the White House. earlier this month and led US agencies to promise to crack down on harmful AI products. that violate existing civil rights and consumer protection laws.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, the Connecticut Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committees Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, opened the hearing with a recorded speech that sounded like the senator, but was actually a voice clone trained on Blumenthal’s speeches and reciting ChatGPT – written opening remarks.

The result was impressive, Blumenthal said, but he added: What if I had asked for, and if it had provided, an endorsement of Ukraine’s surrender or the leadership of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin?

The general tone of senators’ questioning was polite on Tuesday, a contrast to previous congressional hearings in which tech and social media executives have faced tough grillings over industry failures to manage data privacy. data or to counter harmful misinformation. That’s partly because Democrats and Republicans have said they want to seek Altman’s expertise to avoid problems that haven’t happened yet.

Blumenthal said AI companies should be required to test their systems and disclose known risks before releasing them, and expressed particular concern about how future AI systems could destabilize the job market. . Altman largely agreed, but had a more optimistic view of the future of work.

Pressed by his worst fear about AI, Altman mostly avoided specifics except to say that the industry could cause significant damage to the world and that if this technology goes wrong, it can go wrong.

But then he proposed that a new regulatory agency impose safeguards that would block AI models that could self-replicate and self-exfiltrate in the wild, alluding to futuristic concerns about AI systems. advances that could manipulate humans into giving up control.

This focus on a distant sci-fi trope of superpowered AI could make it harder to take action against already existing harms that require regulators to dig deeper into data transparency, discriminatory behaviors, and the potential for deception and abuse. disinformation, said a former Biden administration official who co-wrote his plan for an AI bill of rights.

It’s the fear of these (superpowered) systems and our lack of understanding about them that has everyone collectively freaking out, said Suresh Venkatasubramanian, a Brown University computer scientist who was deputy director for science and technology. justice in the White House. Office of Science and Technology Policy. This fear, which is very unfounded, is a distraction from all the concerns we were dealing with at the moment.

OpenAI has voiced these existential concerns since its inception. Co-founded by Altman in 2015 with backing from tech billionaire Elon Musk, the startup has grown from a nonprofit research lab with a security-focused mission to a business. Its other popular AI products include the DALL-E image maker. Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in the startup and incorporated its technology into its own products, including its Bing search engine.

Altman also plans to embark on a global tour this month to national capitals and major cities on six continents to speak about the technology with policymakers and the public. On the eve of his Senate testimony, he dined with dozens of US lawmakers, several of whom told CNBC they were impressed with his comments.

Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy and trust officer, and Gary Marcus, professor emeritus at New York University, who was part of a group of AI experts who called on OpenAI and other companies tech companies to suspend their development of more powerful AI models for six months to give the company more time to assess the risks. The letter was a response to the March release of OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4, described as more powerful than ChatGPT.

Panels ranking Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said the technology has big implications for elections, jobs and national security. He said Tuesday’s hearing marked a critical first step toward understanding what Congress should be doing.

A number of tech industry leaders have said they welcome some form of AI oversight, but cautioned against what they see as overly burdensome rules. Both Altman and Marcus have called for an AI-focused regulator, preferably international, with Altman citing the precedent of the United Nations nuclear agency and Marcus comparing it to the United States Food and Drug Administration. But IBMs Montgomery instead asked Congress to adopt a precision regulation approach.

We believe AI should be regulated to the point of risk, essentially, Montgomery said, by establishing rules that govern the deployment of specific uses of AI rather than the technology itself.

