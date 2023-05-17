Higher UK interest rates are boiling the labor market | UK Unemployment and Employment Statistics





There are signs that the number of vacancies is dwindling as the Bank of England rate hike is making companies think twice about hiring staff.

The high cost of living pushing in the same direction is pushing more people back into the workforce.

According to the latest labor figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), vacancies fell by 55,000 and inactive workers fell by 156,000 in the three months to April.

Separate HMRC figures show that PAYE lost 136,000 jobs between March and April, the first decline since February 2021.

Taken together, these figures suggest that the UK’s pressure cooker labor market is starting to boil, with many advertised jobs and too few workers to fill them.

With a major concern for the Bank of England relating to labor market rigidity, reflected in high vacancy rates, this trend will be welcomed by anyone looking to lower interest rates and restore growth.

UK vacancy chart

Businesses have welcomed the reduction in vacancies, but partly because companies are too concerned about going out of business or hiring new employees.

What they haven’t welcomed is the ongoing mismatch between the skills they need and the people looking for jobs.

UK Unemployment Chart

Jane Gratton, Head of Human Resources Policy at the UK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, made the issue the main focus of her commentary.

Skills shortages and unfilled vacancies are a grim reality for many businesses across all sectors and geographies, she said.

More than a million jobs remain, hurting the economy by preventing businesses from fulfilling orders and taking on new jobs.

Institute of Directors chief economist Kitty Ussher added: There are still 282,000 more vacancies in the UK than before the pandemic. Government policy needs to work harder to ensure that our education and training systems provide the type of skills employers are looking for.

These complaints will not be resolved quickly. And they won’t be solved at all if the government refuses to commit more resources to skills training.

ONS said the survey found people of all ages were returning to the labor market who previously said they were caring for relatives or retired, but the most returning were students seeking work.

Another month of wage declines, in which real wages fell proportionally with inflation for the 16th consecutive day using the ONS’ 3-month average, also forced many already employed people to take second or third jobs.

The health system is also a focus of attention after the number of people out of work due to long-term illness has risen sharply to a record 2.55 million.

Ben Harrison, head of the Work Foundation think tank at Lancaster University, said the number of people quitting work because of poor health suggests a radically different approach is needed to grow the UK workforce.

The TUC suggested that the government’s mission to make work more precarious and promote a hire-and-fire culture had backfired.

One of the biggest increases in health problems was among people taking time off work because of mental health issues.

They’re telling employers to apply one of playwright Dario Fos’ famous phrases: they can’t work.

The situation is not the same on the European continent. Activity rates in France, Germany and even Italy are higher than before the pandemic. In the UK, it’s down, with more than 400,000 fewer workers than in 2019.

And there’s no sign of more than a modest, gradual improvement over the coming months, which could keep the Bank of England at higher rates for longer.

