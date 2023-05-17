What to expect as the US nears an unthinkable default





The US government is weeks away from running out of cash, officials have warned, raising the possibility that it could default on its bonds if a political fight in Washington over the debt ceiling is not resolved.

Analysts, economists and industry groups expect the White House and Congress, as has happened so many times before, to strike a deal and avoid a default.

But Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that if they don’t, the United States may not be able to pay its bills as early as June 1, a view backed by the Congressional Budget Office, a non-partisan government agency.

What would a default value look like?

The United States would be in default if it failed to make scheduled payments to investors holding government debt, known as Treasuries. Among the major holders are foreign central banks, which depend on Treasury bills and the US dollar for their currency reserves.

The credit rating of the United States would then be lowered. According to Moodys and S&P, missing other payments such as Social Security and Medicare disbursements or government and military salaries would not constitute a default.

Some Republicans in Congress have discussed the possibility of the Treasury prioritizing bond payments if a default is near. But Yellen pushed back on that idea and called paying the debt but delaying others a default by another name.

A White House analysis suggests a short-lived default would result in the loss of half a million jobs and a 0.6% decline in gross domestic product. A default that lasts longer could lead to job losses of 8.3 million and a 6.1% drop in GDP. Borrowing costs in both scenarios would increase.

A default would destroy the US government’s credit rating. And it would take a long time to fix, just like with an individual, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan. Because of this downgrade, American taxpayers are expected to pay significantly more taxes for decades to come.

What payments will the United States have to make?

The United States is responsible for making large interest and principal payments on the bonds around the so-called X date, the day the government runs out of money.

Interest payments on treasury bills are made on the 15th and last day of each month. The month-end payout for May is expected to be between $10 billion and $16 billion, according to CBO estimates. In June, the mid-month payout will be around $3 billion, while the end-of-month payout could be between $10 billion and $16 billion.

Investors hold about $90 billion in Treasury bills maturing at the end of May and $138 billion maturing throughout June that the Treasury is responsible for paying, according to TD Securities estimates.

Large payments for national commitments, such as health care and social security, are also due in the coming weeks.

The CBO estimates the Treasury has about $360 billion available for May and early June, until additional quarterly tax payments arrive on June 15.

The first two weeks of June are going to be very risky, said William Hoagland, vice president of the Bipartisan Policy Center.

What would happen to the markets in the event of a default?

Riskier assets such as US stocks and corporate bonds would suffer significant losses. US bonds and the dollar have traditionally been safe haven assets for investors in times of volatility. Paradoxically, their value can therefore increase immediately after a default, even if the default concerns US debt. Indeed, investors claim that the willingness and ability of the United States to pay its bondholders is ultimately not in question.

An outright default by the United States is unthinkable as it would wreak havoc on global financial markets, said Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management. The Bank of Americas Monthly Fund Manager Survey shows that 29% of managers expect no resolution of the impasse, down from 20% in April.

But for insurance holders on US government bonds, the price of which recently hit record highs as default fears grew, a potentially huge payout awaits.

Credit default swaps are contracts between two market participants, one of which agrees to make a payment if the issuer defaults on its debt. The amount of this payment is actually the difference between the initial value of a bond and its current market value.

The bond used to determine this payment is usually the cheapest in the market issued by the borrower. The price difference between the cheapest bond on the market and the one for which the insurance was taken out is not always huge. But for a US default, it is, as the sharp rise in interest rates since the start of 2022 means there are outstanding Treasuries trading at a steep discount below 60 cents. per dollar.

This could mean a huge return for CDS holders, provided the US does not make payment on its bonds within three days, the grace period allowed by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association.

For those buying protection via CDS, if they are lucky and [Washington] DC is wrong, (they) have to settle for this really cheap bond that normally wouldn’t exist if we hadn’t had this huge interest rate hike, said Peter Tchir, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities. The payment is going to be much higher than it has been in the past, because of interest rates.

What can the Federal Reserve do?

Fed Chairman Jay Powell has insisted that the central bank is limited in its ability to offset any damage caused by a default, although officials have in the past outlined ways in which it could act.

For example, in transcripts of deliberations from 2011 and 2013, other years with debt deadlocks, the central bank discussed the use of regular tools such as removing securities from the market overnight and lending cash through its repurchase transactions, or even buying treasury bills outright.

But that could mean the Fed needs to end its plan to shrink the size of its balance sheet.

Another alternative was for the Fed to withdraw defaulted Treasury securities from circulation, either by buying the notes concerned or by exchanging them for others that it owned. In 2013, then-governor Powell called the options repugnant, although he admitted that in certain circumstances he could potentially consider backing such solutions.

Additional reporting by Lauren Fedor in Washington and Chris Flood in London

