Dollar Drifts Higher as US Debt Ceiling Takes Spotlight

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) – The dollar edged higher on Tuesday in choppy trade with no clear direction as investors watched debt ceiling talks to head off a potential default that could ripple through markets across Europe. assets and damage confidence in the world’s largest market. economy.

The dollar index, a measure of the value of the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.2% on the day to 102.61. Against the yen, the greenback gained 0.2% to 136.315 yen

Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s US debt ceiling negotiations ended after less than an hour on Tuesday as fears of an unprecedented US debt default loomed. prompted Biden to cut short an upcoming trip to Asia. But the meeting ended on an upbeat and unexpected note as McCarthy, walking out of the meeting with Biden and other congressional leaders, said: “It is possible to get a deal by the end of the week.”

Both parties agree on the need for urgent action.

“Clearly, to the extent that there is a risk of default, it would be chaotic. The question is in the event of default, can you have treasury bills as collateral in a highly indebted world?” said Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer at Merk Investments in Palo Alto, Calif.

Historically speaking, the US dollar tends to rally in times of financial stress and times of deleveraging as investors scramble to unwind risky bets.

“But you don’t want treasuries,” Merk said. “So it’s very difficult to suggest that we would have a rally in the dollar in this deleveraging. I would say it’s very difficult to predict what will happen, other than the volatility which could be dramatic.”

In afternoon trading, the euro slipped 0.1% against the dollar to $1.0858, while the pound fell 0.4% to $1.2478.

The dollar rose earlier after US retail sales rose less than expected in April, but details showed the underlying trend remained strong. This suggests that consumer spending likely remained strong at the start of the second quarter.

Retail sales rose 0.4% last month. March data was revised down slightly to show sales fell 0.7% instead of 0.6% as previously reported.

In line with the generally upbeat economic picture, industrial production jumped 1% in April, easily beating expectations of a flat reading and slightly up from March’s revised 0.8% rise.

Reports suggest that while the market widely expects the Federal Reserve to suspend rate hikes at the next meeting, a rise in borrowing costs could not be ruled out.

“While there were mixed signals in today’s various data reports, most were supportive of the net and at the start of the quarter, we continue to watch some upside risk to our growth projection. GDP by 1.0% in the first quarter,” wrote Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JP Morgan, in a research note.

“Even so, given all the dark clouds on the horizon, we continue to see the Fed on hold at the next meeting in mid-June.”

Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Thomas Barkin doubled down on the mantra of higher for longer on Tuesday. He said he liked the “optionality” implicit in the central bank’s latest policy statement, but was “comfortable” with another interest rate hike if that’s what. which is necessary to reduce inflation.

That has been the message from several Fed officials over the past week.

