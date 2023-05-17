US assesses potential damage to Patriot missile defense system following Russian attack near kyiv





CN—

A US-made Patriot air defense system was likely damaged, but not destroyed, following a barrage of Russian missiles in and around Kiev early Tuesday morning local time, a US official told CNN.

The United States is still assessing the extent to which the system has been damaged, the official said. This will determine whether the system should be completely removed or simply repaired in place by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a Telegram message on Tuesday that a high-precision strike by the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system in the city of Kiev hit an American-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

A spokesperson for the United States National Security Council referred CNN to the Ukrainian government for comment.

Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday they had successfully intercepted the six hypersonic missiles fired by the Russians, but the Ukrainian military declined to comment on the Russians’ claim that a Patriot system had been hit. We cannot comment on this. Well, avoid commenting on Russian sources, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said.

Ukraine currently has two Patriot air defense systems in the country, one donated by the United States and the other jointly donated by Germany and the Netherlands. It’s unclear which of these systems was potentially damaged, but taking one out of service, even for a short time, could affect Ukraine’s ability to defend Kyiv from intensifying Russian missile attacks.

Russia has previously targeted Patriot systems with hypersonic missiles, US officials told CNN last week, including once on May 4. That attack failed, and the Ukrainians managed to intercept the missile before it could hit the Patriot, officials said.

After extensive lobbying by the Ukrainians to provide them with the sophisticated air defense system, the United States spent 10 weeks training Ukrainian troops on how to maintain and operate it. American and Western officials were pleasantly surprised by how quickly Ukrainians learned to operate the Patriots, who arrived in Ukraine last month.

Another US official said it was possible the barrage of missiles hit several components of one of the Patriot batteries. A complete Patriot battery consists of six main components: generators, radar assembly, control station, antennas, launch station, and interceptor missiles. The components work together to fire a Patriot missile and successfully guide it to its target.

But major damage to one or more of the components may require Ukraine to take the system offline and out of the country for more extensive repairs.

The Patriot has powerful radar to detect incoming targets from long range, making it a powerful air defense platform capable of intercepting ballistic missiles and more. But the radar emission needed to spot threats from a distance also allows the enemy to detect the Patriot Battery and determine its location.

US officials believe the Russian military was able to pick up the signals emitted by the Patriot, allowing them to target the system using the hypersonic missile, known as the Kinzhal or Killjoy. And unlike some shorter-range air defenses supplied to Ukraine that are mobile and harder to target, the large Patriot battery is a larger, more stationary system, allowing Russian forces to focus on location over time. time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/16/politics/patriot-missile-damage-ukraine/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos