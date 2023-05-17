Britain is hotter than Spain as temperatures soar this week





Britain is expected to be hotter than Spain this week, with highs reaching 21 degrees Celsius and blue skies and sunshine forecast.

After a series of icy rains and winter showers earlier this month, last May is finally bringing warmer temperatures to the UK.

Forecasters predict temperatures in London won’t drop below 17C this week, with a high of 21C on Monday.

Manchester, the other province, will also reach highs of 19C by Sunday and Monday, while Leeds will reach 18C on Sunday and 19C on Monday.

As the “high pressure ridge” extends across the UK, Britons are set to bask in warmer temperatures for three weeks.

net weather

Areas near the coast are set for cooler temperatures with coastal points Margate and Southend reaching temperatures of 18C after cool conditions of 16C on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Saturday, London, Barcelona and Madrid are expected to see mercury levels of 19C.

However, the capital will enjoy 20C sunshine compared to Barcelona, ​​where the highest temperature that day is only 19C.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the temperature would peak around 4 p.m.

The Met Office also warns of possible showers between Thursday and Saturday, which Britons should expect. A mostly clear and dry Thursday, possibly seeing the odd afternoon shower.

“It’s a sunny and breezy Friday, but there will be sporadic showers that can be strong locally. Saturday will feel clear and brisk.

Weather experts said the weather will hover around 18 degrees Celsius throughout the week, but thick clouds will persist.

May has so far been unsettled with unseasonably cold and wet weather accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas.

Throughout the week, weather experts say conditions will hover around 18C.

net weather

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There are many dry, bright days, sunny days. Clouds form all afternoon over northern Scotland and we get some rain here. It feels good in the sun.

“Thursday will be sunny, but rain will arrive late in the northwest. Friday will be clear and sporadic showers.

“Saturday will be sunnier but there is a risk of light rain across north-west Scotland. It is often warm.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-forecast-temperature-sun-spain-met-office-maps The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos