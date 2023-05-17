UK MP Asks Why CMA Blocked Xbox’s ActiBlizz Deal After EU Approval





Late last month, the country’s competition and markets authority officially decided to block the deal, unlike the EU. As a result, British parliamentarians have been questioning why the CMA has taken different decisions for Europe and indeed for other countries. Here’s the authorities’ response (via Eurogamer):

“The UK has always encouraged open markets to competition and it is the duty of the CMA to encourage this. We remain vigilant for investments that reinforce our already well-established market presence.

I would challenge the premise that doing business in the UK affects international trust.”

The CMA also noted that similar aspects of the proposed deal had been challenged by it and the European Commission. However, CMA felt “it was not appropriate” to accept the resolution proposed by Microsoft.

“that much [EU] The Commission agreed that the deal would raise competition concerns and there is no difference between the CMA and the EC. […] However, the committee concluded that acceptance was appropriate. [Microsoft’s] therapy.

They have their own tests to apply, they have come to their point of view, and they are fully qualified to arrive at that point of view. However, we remain of the view that it is not appropriate from the UK’s point of view to accept that remedy.”

Thanks to Microsoft President Brad Smith’s quick response to the EU verdict, we have some idea of ​​what this remedy actually is. Smith says the company is offering “silent licensing” to competing cloud gaming services. That doesn’t seem to be enough to impress CMA.

Clearly, there is some pressure from certain elements of the British political system to just pass this deal, but the CMA doesn’t seem inclined to move just yet. Nonetheless, Microsoft has said it will appeal the UK authorities’ initial decision in the coming weeks or months.

Do you actually think Microsoft can succeed in the UK? at last… Let us know what you think will happen next.

