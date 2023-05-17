US sues to block Amgens $27.8 billion takeover of Horizon Therapeutics





The news

The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to stop drugmaker Amgens from acquiring pharmaceutical company Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 billion, saying it would stifle competition in the pharmaceutical industry.

The FTC said the deal would allow Amgen to exploit a maneuver known as bundling, in which drug companies take advantage of their vast drug portfolios to offer discounts to insurers and others in exchange for favoring their customers. products. The agency pointed to two expensive Horizon drugs that lack competition, saying the bundling would strengthen those monopolies.

The commissions’ decision is the most aggressive yet after years of signaling that pharma mergers would be harder to review. Its commissioners voted 3 to 0 to approve the filing of the complaint.

Holly Vedova, a senior commission official, said the agencies’ lawsuit sends a clear signal to the market: the FTC will not hesitate to challenge mergers that allow pharmaceutical conglomerates to entrench their monopolies at the expense of consumers and fair competition.

Amgen said the merger did not raise competition concerns and would not combine the two Horizon products.

The merger, announced late last year, was poised to be one of the biggest pharmaceutical deals in years.

The FTC has long compelled merging drug companies to sell drugs that treat the same types of diseases, but it’s much rarer for it to attempt to undo a merger altogether. This case is unusual because Amgen and Horizon do not sell competing products.

Background: The FTC challenged the agreements with the companies

Under the Biden administration, the FTC has challenged corporate mergers on grounds that go beyond traditional antitrust concerns about overlapping products.

FTC Chair Lina Khan has been very skeptical of corporate mergers in the tech industry. For example, the agency unsuccessfully tried to stop Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, from buying a small virtual reality startup, a rare challenge to an acquisition in a nascent market for an unproven product. .

The FTC’s decision to try to block the Amgen-Horizon merger due to bundling concerns is also unusual. This tells us that the FTC is considering new theories of harm that weren’t front and center before, said Michael Carrier, an expert on pharmaceutical antitrust issues at Rutgers Law School.

Why it matters: Bulking can keep drug prices high

The FTC’s concern about consolidation in the Amgen-Horizon merger is tied to concerns about high drug prices.

Increased attention has been paid to the discounts that drug companies offer to insurers and industry intermediaries known as drug benefit managers in exchange for favoring their drugs. By offering deep discounts through bundling, a company can prevent competitors from gaining market share or even discourage them from trying to enter the market. This can keep prices high.

In the case of Amgen and Horizon, the FTC said, the merger would allow Amgen to lobby insurers and drug benefit managers to favor two expensive Horizon drugs for rare diseases. The drugs treat autoimmune disease, thyroid eye disease and inflammatory disease, chronic refractory gout.

Amgens’ promise to the FTC not to bundle the two Horizon products would be difficult for regulators to enforce. Drug negotiations are confidential, and drugmakers have a long history of finding creative ways to circumvent such commitments, said Ameet Sarpatwari, a drug policy expert at Harvard Medical School.

And then: the case will be taken to court

Amgen and Horizon said they would not abandon the deal and would go to court to try to push through the merger by mid-December. The outcome will likely be decided by a federal court in Illinois, where the FTC filed its lawsuit.

How this plays out will serve as a litmus test for the ability to use antitrust law as a means to promote affordable access to pharmaceuticals, Dr Sarpatwari said.

David McCabe contributed reporting.

