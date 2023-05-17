U.S. prosecutor faces Justice Department probe – NBC Boston





Massachusetts U.S. attorney Rachael Rollins will resign following a month-long investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other ethical issues potential, his attorney said Tuesday.

The Justice Department watchdog has yet to release its report detailing the findings of its investigation, but a lawyer for Rollins told The Associated Press that she will submit a resignation letter to President Joe Biden from here close of business on Friday.

The resignation of a U.S. attorney for ethical reasons is an exceedingly rare phenomenon and is particularly notable for a Justice Department which, under the leadership of Attorney General Merrick Garland, has sought to restore a sense of normalcy and good governance after the turbulent four years of the Trump administration.

Rollins’ attorney said she was “deeply honored” to have served as an American attorney and proud of her office’s work, but “understands that her presence has become a distraction.” Attorney Michael Bromwich, a former Justice Department inspector general, said Rollins would make herself available to answer questions “once the dust settles and she resigns.”

“The work of the office and the Department of Justice is far too important to be eclipsed by anything else,” Bromwich said.

Rachael Rollins was officially sworn in as Massachusetts’ 55th U.S. Attorney on Friday.

The Justice Department did not immediately comment on Tuesday. The Inspector General’s office declined to comment.

Rollins was a controversial choice to be Massachusetts’ top federal law enforcement official and twice needed Vice President Kamala Harris to break a tie for his nomination to advance to the Senate amid fierce opposition from Republicans, who portrayed her as a radical.

Prior to serving as a top US attorney, she was the lead prosecutor for Suffolk County, which includes Boston. In her role there, she fought with Boston’s largest police union and pushed for ambitious criminal justice changes, including a policy of not prosecuting certain low-level crimes such as robbery. the display.

She was the first woman of color to serve as a district attorney in Massachusetts and the first black woman to serve as a U.S. state attorney.

Massachusetts Democratic senses Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, who had lobbied for Rollins to be nominated for the post, said in a joint statement they would respect his decision to step down.

“Rachael Rollins has dedicated herself for years to the people of Massachusetts and equality before the law,” they said.

The Associated Press was first to report in November that the inspector general’s office had opened an investigation into Rollins following his appearance last year at a home in Andover, Massachusetts, for a fundraiser. from the Democratic National Committee featuring first lady Jill Biden. That was according to two people briefed on the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to discuss the investigation.

The Office of Inspector General generally investigates allegations of fraud, abuse, or violation of other Department of Justice policies.

Outgoing Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins joins Kwani Lunis to share her journey as she prepares to be the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. She also explains why legal representation is important, how athletics can play a huge role in leadership and more.

People familiar with the investigation told the AP at the time that the probe had extended to other areas, including Rollins’ use of his personal cell phone to conduct Department of Justice business. Justice and a trip she took to California that was paid for by an outside group.

Rollins said in a July tweet that she “had approval” to meet the first lady and left the event early to speak at two community events. A person familiar with the talks before that event told the AP that Rollins was given only limited permission to meet with Jill Biden outside the house.

The United States Office of Special Counsel, another federal watchdog agency, also investigated whether Rollins’ participation in the fundraiser violated the Hatch Act, a law that limits political activity by employees of the government. The status of this investigation is unclear.

The Inspector General’s office copied phone content from some employees in Rollins’ office as part of their investigation into his possible use of his personal phone for Justice Department business, a person familiar with the matter said. at the AP last year.

Investigators also looked at a trip Rollins took to California that was paid for by an outside group, even though Justice Department employees aren’t supposed to accept payments for the trips. The trip was for CAA Amplify, the annual gathering of entertainment, business and political figures hosted by one of Hollywood’s top talent agencies, the Creative Artists Agency.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, a fierce critic of Rollins who had sought to block his confirmation, had urged the inspector general last year to investigate whether the US attorney’s actions violated the Hatch Act.

Cotton said in a letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz earlier this month that a “whistleblower” had recently alleged that Rollins had “removed a significant number of documents” from the U.S. Attorney’s office and “continued to withdraw these documents even after being ordered to stop at the direction of the Ministry of Justice.”

Rollins’ lawyer called the allegation “completely absurd”, adding that Cotton’s time “would be better spent learning the realities of running a law enforcement agency and fighting crime. in our big cities.

Cotton said in a statement on Tuesday that he “advised Democratic senators that Rachael Rollins was not only a pro-criminal ideologue, but also had a history of poor judgment and ethical lapses.”

