Cryptocurrency trading should be treated like gambling, UK lawmakers urge

Chris Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cryptocurrency trading is similar to gambling and should be treated like gambling, British lawmakers have said.

Non-backed tokens such as Bitcoin or Ether are not backed by the underlying asset and have “no intrinsic value,” members of the UK Treasury Special Committee said in a report released on Tuesday.

With a combined market cap of $737.7 billion, Bitcoin and Ether account for two-thirds of all cryptocurrencies.

From the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX to the decline of stablecoin experiment Terra, events in the cryptocurrency industry over the past year have heightened scrutiny from regulators concerned about the negative impact on consumers.

The Treasury Select Committee said in a report on Tuesday that high volatility and the possibility of massive loss of money mean that cryptocurrencies pose significant risks to consumers.

“Given that retail trading of unsupported cryptocurrencies is more like gambling than financial services, lawmakers urge the government to regulate it,” the lawmakers said.

Harriett Baldwin, chair of the Treasury Select Committee, said on Tuesday that “the events of 2022 have highlighted the risks the cryptocurrency industry poses to consumers, much of which remains the Wild West.” “Effective regulation is clearly needed to protect consumers from harm as well as support productive innovation in the UK financial services industry,” she added.

“However, consumer transactions in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which have no intrinsic value, high price volatility and no discernible social benefit, are more like gambling than financial services and should be regulated as such. By betting on unbacked ‘tokens’, consumers keep in mind that they may lose all their money.”

According to UK tax authority HM Revenue & Customs, around 10% of adults in the UK own or hold cryptocurrencies.

The Treasury Commission has said it is concerned about the government’s proposal to regulate consumer cryptocurrency trading as a financial service. Legislators said this would create a “halo” effect that would lead people to believe that cryptocurrency transactions are safe and secure when this is not the case.

In February, the government announced plans to regulate cryptocurrency assets and unveiled proposals for consultations, which ended on April 30.

This regulatory framework could potentially allow crypto firms to apply for custom licenses to operate in the UK, a major contention for UK companies. The Financial Conduct Authority, the de facto regulatory body for cryptocurrency companies under the country’s money laundering regime, has set high standards for crypto license approval.

Blair Halliday, UK managing director of Kraken, a leading US cryptocurrency exchange, said: “I fundamentally disagree with the Treasury Special Committee’s conclusion that cryptoassets have no intrinsic value. It’s a pity not to support the opportunity that exists.” It’s a fast-developing industry.”

Halliday added: “We firmly believe that the UK Government and FCA are on the right track to develop proportional regulations that will support innovation while establishing necessary guardrails and customer protections.” “Kraken will continue to work with legislators to achieve these goals.”

In April, a senior UK government official told CNBC that he expects concrete regulation of cryptocurrencies in the UK within the next 12 months.

