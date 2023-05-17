US-made Patriot system damaged in ‘intense’ Russian missile attack: official





Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on Monday night. The Ukrainian Air Force said it managed to shoot down 18 different missiles, including six Kinzhals. But a US official said the attack likely damaged a Patriot air defense system, CNN reported. Loading Something is loading.

A US-made Patriot air defense system was likely damaged in a massive overnight Russian missile attack near Kiev involving one of the Kremlin’s most advanced missiles, CNN reported Tuesday.

It is not known how the Patriot was damaged. It’s also unclear exactly how much damage was inflicted on the system, a US official told the outlet. Depending on the assessment, the Patriot could either be repaired in the field or removed from its protective role in Ukrainian skies for more extensive work.

The barrage of missiles and drones launched by the Russians overnight included three ground-launched missiles, six Kinzhal missiles and nine Kalibr missiles. Kyiv’s Defense Ministry said it was “one of the most intense attacks” on the capital since the start of the war.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down “all” targets. But the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram on Tuesday that a patriot had been “beaten” by one of the Kinzhals, although it did not give further details.

“We cannot comment on that. We will steer clear of commenting on Russian sources,” Serhiy Ihnat, a Ukrainian air force spokesman, said of Moscow’s claim. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, however, released a screenshot of Moscow’s Telegram statement saying it had “punched” the Patriot. “The press service of the Russian Defense Ministry is stronger than the armies of most countries,” kyiv said. “Russia doesn’t even need an army to conquer the whole world; its state media and MoD spokesman Konashenkov are more than adequate.

The Patriot system fires in Greece in November 2017 as part of a NATO exercise. Sebastian Apel/US Department of Defense, via AP

The American-made Patriot Defense Battery, a highly mobile truck-mounted surface-to-air missile system, is the most advanced American air defense system, and it is capable of engaging ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, planes, drones and prowling munitions.

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukrainian Defense Minister, confirmed at the end of April that kyiv had received several Patriots and thanked the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, three countries which promised to deliver the systems. “Today our beautiful Ukrainian skies are becoming safer because Patriot air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” he said.

A few days later, in early May, Ukraine said it used its Patriots to shoot down a Russian Kinzhal missile. In the end, Russia had tried to use the Kinzhal to destroy the Patriot, but the plan backfired.

Moscow has touted the Kinzhal, an advanced air-launched ballistic missile, as unstoppable while mislabeling the weapon as a “hypersonic missile”, a term that usually refers to an emerging class of new weapons that the Kinzhal is not one of. .

The one Patriot the US has promised Ukraine is among some $37 billion in security aid Washington has committed to Kiev since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year. . This military aid includes considerable amounts of artillery, rockets, armored vehicles, small arms and other advanced weapons.

