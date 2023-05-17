U.S. consumer spending looks solid at the start of the second quarter





Retail sales increased by 0.4% in April; core sales up 0.7% Manufacturing output rebounds 1.0% Homebuilder sentiment hits 10-month high in May

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) – U.S. consumer spending appears to have risen sharply in April, with households increasing their purchases at online retailers and spending more at restaurants and bars, signs of resilience in the face of headwinds growing strains on the economy.

The improvement in the economy’s fortunes was further bolstered by further data on Tuesday showing output at factories jumped last month. Homebuilder sentiment also rose to a 10-month high in May. The data added to the strong job growth in April by suggesting the economy was recovering from the slowdown in activity in February and March.

Spending is supported by strong wage increases resulting from a tight labor market, although high inflation and rising interest rates are pushing consumers to be more selective and price-conscious.

Most economists expect consumer spending to support the economy despite growing recession risks as the cumulative and delayed effects of the Federal Reserve’s fastest monetary policy tightening campaign in years 1980 begin to expand. The data did not change economists’ expectations that the US central bank will stop raising interest rates next month.

“Today’s report should help reassure markets that consumer spending is not about to contract and will instead support at least modest continued economic growth,” said Andrew Hollenhorst, senior economist. American chef at Citigroup in New York.

Retail sales excluding autos, gasoline, building materials and food services rebounded 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department said. Data for March has been revised down slightly to show these so-called core retail sales fell 0.4% instead of 0.3% as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core retail sales to rise 0.3%. Core retail sales correspond most closely to the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.

Economists estimated that inflation-adjusted core retail sales rose about 0.6% in April. These so-called true core sales have been weak for the past two months.

“An outright decline in spending will be needed in the final two months of the second quarter to spur a contraction in real personal consumption,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. “This risks further delaying the long-awaited recession, likely due to ongoing revenge spending, excess savings and strong income growth.”

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, accelerated in the first quarter, offsetting slower GDP growth due to inventory liquidation.

The economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.1% last quarter. Goldman Sachs raised its tracking estimate for second-quarter GDP growth by two tenths of a percentage point to a pace of 2.0%.

Stocks on Wall Street were mostly trading lower. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

Basic retail salesMORE EAT, DRINK

Overall retail sales rose 0.4% last month, missing economists’ expectations for a 0.8% increase, after falling 0.7% in March. Retail sales are primarily goods and are not adjusted for inflation. The weaker-than-expected rebound likely reflects a moderate increase in car dealership revenue, which some economists said was due to lower prices. Automakers reported higher unit sales in April.

Sales at auto dealers rose 0.4% after consecutive declines.

Online retail sales jumped 1.2%, likely as price-conscious consumers continue to seek out discounts and bargains. Sales for food services and drinking places, the only service category in the retail sales report, rose 0.6%. Economists consider dining out to be a key indicator of household finances. Consumers increased their purchases at health and personal care stores.

Sales at building material and garden supply dealers rose 0.5%, reflecting an improvement in the depressed housing market.

A survey on Tuesday showed the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index rose five points to 50 this month, the fifth straight monthly increase. The rise took the index to the midpoint of 50 for the first time since July 2022.

NAHB

But the housing market is not out of the woods yet with rising mortgage rates. The Home Depot (HD.N), the nation’s largest home improvement chain, slashed its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday and projected a steeper-than-expected profit decline.

While consumers remain resilient, they are also showing some fatigue as inflation gradually slows, forcing a reduction in purchases of some big-ticket items as well as discretionary spending.

Sales at furniture stores fell 0.7%, while receipts at electronics and appliance stores fell 0.5%. Spending on hobbies fell 3.3%. Gasoline station sales fell 0.8%.

“This suggests that Americans are reducing discretionary travel over Easter and during spring break,” said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank in Dallas.

A separate Fed report showed manufacturing output jumped 1.0% last month after falling 0.8% in March.

It was boosted by a 9.3% ramp-up in motor vehicle production as supply chain bottlenecks finally resolve. There were also gains in the production of other durable manufactured goods as well as non-durable goods.

Although manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy, is crippled by higher borrowing costs, economists said the sector benefits from not overproducing ahead of a downturn.

“That approach is now paying off,” said Tim Quinlan, senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina. “When demand picks up, rather than having to reduce inventory, companies that have not overproduced can increase production instead.”

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-retail-sales-miss-expectations-core-sales-strong-2023-05-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos